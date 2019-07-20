mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Functional Food

The Healthiest Foods At Dunkin', According To Nutritionists

Stephanie Eckelkamp
Contributing Health & Nutrition Editor By Stephanie Eckelkamp
Contributing Health & Nutrition Editor
Stephanie Eckelkamp is a writer and editor who has been working for leading health publications for the past 10 years. She received her B.S. in journalism from Syracuse University with a minor in nutrition.

Image by mbg Creative / Contributor

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
July 20, 2019
Summer means lazy beach days, family reunions, and road trips—most of which require at least a few hours in the car or hanging at the airport. And while we'd love to prep and pack enough healthy, homemade fare to last us the duration of our travel time, that's not always realistic. At some point your choices will inevitably be limited to whatever's available off the next highway exit. So, you just have to do the best you can—but we're here to offer some help. Each week this summer, we'll be polling top dietitians for their go-to healthy picks from fast-food and fast-casual restaurants so you're never caught off guard. Next up: Dunkin'!

1. Veggie Egg White Sandwich 

If you want something savory, then I would go with the Veggie Egg White Sandwich on an English muffin because it has the highest amount of fiber (4 grams of fiber) compared to the other sandwiches—and fiber is what helps us feel full. The fiber coupled with the 14 grams of protein makes this one of the best savory options. If it's possible to ditch the American cheese, I would opt for that! 

If you want to indulge in a doughnut, that's fine, but consider avoiding the "filled" options, which tend to be higher in sugar. Otherwise, just pick your favorite and pair it with a whole milk latte (without sweeteners) for some protein to balance out that blood sugar spike. Personally, I'd go with a Cinnamon or Glazed Chocolate. Then, just make sure your lunch and dinner are lean and green (think lots of veggies paired with a high-quality protein). 

Brigitte Zeitlin, R.D., owner of BZ Nutrition

Article continues below

2. Dunkin' Scramble Bowl or Full-Fat Cappuccino

If you're struggling with guilt over making a choice that feels less than ideal, remember that it's one meal, not your new normal. Go for portion control and aim for blood sugar balance to stabilize your energy and stave off hanger. This is best achieved by having a combination of protein, fat, and carbs and skipping the sweet stuff. Also, keep it simple with drinks. Go for water, unsweetened coffee, or tea. 

A couple of the better options to try: the Veggie Egg White Sandwich, the DD Smart Veggie Egg White Wake Up Wrap, or—if you're not into bread—the chain also recently launched their new Dunkin' Bowls with scrambled eggs: the Egg White Bowl and the Sausage Scramble Bowl. Not into a savory meal? Have a cappuccino made with 2% milk or whole milk—the protein and fat will give you a little staying power to keep you going until your next healthier eating occasion. 

Jess Cording, R.D., mbg Collective member

3. Egg & Cheese Wake Up Wrap + Cold Brew

I have fond memories of stopping at my very first Dunkin’ in Rhode Island on a road trip with one of my best friends years ago. We got an iced coffee with milk and sugar, and it was so delicious! These days, I stick with the cold brew or plain hot coffee with milk. They have many flavored and sweetened coffee drinks, but they're so loaded with sugar. 

A relatively good breakfast choice is the Egg and Cheese Wake Up Wrap, featuring whole eggs (not egg whites), with 7 grams of protein. You'll probably still be hungry though (it's just 180 calories), so pair it up with a piece of fruit or a yogurt if possible. As for doughnuts? Despite its name, the Sugared Donut actually has the least amount of sugar of all the DD doughnuts. With 4 grams of sugar and 230 calories, it's the lightest pick.

Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, author of Eating in Color

Article continues below

4. Multigrain Bagel + Black Coffee or Espresso

Choose the Multigrain Bagel. While it has a hefty amount of carbs, it also has a surprising amount of protein (15 grams) and fiber (8 grams). Don't be fooled by the oatmeal—it has 35 grams of sugar. And if you want a sweet treat, enjoy a munchkin! I'd personally skip the animal-based offerings and of course, eating anything on the menu as a "one off" is not an issue, but having these types of highly processed foods regularly definitely is. In terms of drinks, opt for coffee with a splash of milk or almond milk, or a cappuccino with whole milk. If you tolerate your coffee or espresso black, that would be even better.

Abby Cannon, J.D., R.D., creator of Abby's Food Court

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Stephanie Eckelkamp
Stephanie Eckelkamp Contributing Health & Nutrition Editor
Stephanie Eckelkamp is a writer and editor who has been working for leading health publications for the past 10 years. She received her B.S. in journalism from Syracuse University with...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$59.99

The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation

With Dr. Amy Shah
The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/healthiest-foods-at-dunkin-donuts-according-to-nutritionists

Your article and new folder have been saved!