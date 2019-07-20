The Healthiest Foods At Dunkin', According To Nutritionists

If you want something savory, then I would go with the Veggie Egg White Sandwich on an English muffin because it has the highest amount of fiber (4 grams of fiber) compared to the other sandwiches—and fiber is what helps us feel full. The fiber coupled with the 14 grams of protein makes this one of the best savory options. If it's possible to ditch the American cheese, I would opt for that!

If you want to indulge in a doughnut, that's fine, but consider avoiding the "filled" options, which tend to be higher in sugar. Otherwise, just pick your favorite and pair it with a whole milk latte (without sweeteners) for some protein to balance out that blood sugar spike. Personally, I'd go with a Cinnamon or Glazed Chocolate. Then, just make sure your lunch and dinner are lean and green (think lots of veggies paired with a high-quality protein).

—Brigitte Zeitlin, R.D., owner of BZ Nutrition