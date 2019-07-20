The Healthiest Foods At Dunkin', According To Nutritionists
1. Veggie Egg White Sandwich
If you want something savory, then I would go with the Veggie Egg White Sandwich on an English muffin because it has the highest amount of fiber (4 grams of fiber) compared to the other sandwiches—and fiber is what helps us feel full. The fiber coupled with the 14 grams of protein makes this one of the best savory options. If it's possible to ditch the American cheese, I would opt for that!
If you want to indulge in a doughnut, that's fine, but consider avoiding the "filled" options, which tend to be higher in sugar. Otherwise, just pick your favorite and pair it with a whole milk latte (without sweeteners) for some protein to balance out that blood sugar spike. Personally, I'd go with a Cinnamon or Glazed Chocolate. Then, just make sure your lunch and dinner are lean and green (think lots of veggies paired with a high-quality protein).
—Brigitte Zeitlin, R.D., owner of BZ Nutrition
2. Dunkin' Scramble Bowl or Full-Fat Cappuccino
If you're struggling with guilt over making a choice that feels less than ideal, remember that it's one meal, not your new normal. Go for portion control and aim for blood sugar balance to stabilize your energy and stave off hanger. This is best achieved by having a combination of protein, fat, and carbs and skipping the sweet stuff. Also, keep it simple with drinks. Go for water, unsweetened coffee, or tea.
A couple of the better options to try: the Veggie Egg White Sandwich, the DD Smart Veggie Egg White Wake Up Wrap, or—if you're not into bread—the chain also recently launched their new Dunkin' Bowls with scrambled eggs: the Egg White Bowl and the Sausage Scramble Bowl. Not into a savory meal? Have a cappuccino made with 2% milk or whole milk—the protein and fat will give you a little staying power to keep you going until your next healthier eating occasion.
—Jess Cording, R.D., mbg Collective member
3. Egg & Cheese Wake Up Wrap + Cold Brew
I have fond memories of stopping at my very first Dunkin’ in Rhode Island on a road trip with one of my best friends years ago. We got an iced coffee with milk and sugar, and it was so delicious! These days, I stick with the cold brew or plain hot coffee with milk. They have many flavored and sweetened coffee drinks, but they're so loaded with sugar.
A relatively good breakfast choice is the Egg and Cheese Wake Up Wrap, featuring whole eggs (not egg whites), with 7 grams of protein. You'll probably still be hungry though (it's just 180 calories), so pair it up with a piece of fruit or a yogurt if possible. As for doughnuts? Despite its name, the Sugared Donut actually has the least amount of sugar of all the DD doughnuts. With 4 grams of sugar and 230 calories, it's the lightest pick.
—Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, author of Eating in Color
4. Multigrain Bagel + Black Coffee or Espresso
Choose the Multigrain Bagel. While it has a hefty amount of carbs, it also has a surprising amount of protein (15 grams) and fiber (8 grams). Don't be fooled by the oatmeal—it has 35 grams of sugar. And if you want a sweet treat, enjoy a munchkin! I'd personally skip the animal-based offerings and of course, eating anything on the menu as a "one off" is not an issue, but having these types of highly processed foods regularly definitely is. In terms of drinks, opt for coffee with a splash of milk or almond milk, or a cappuccino with whole milk. If you tolerate your coffee or espresso black, that would be even better.
—Abby Cannon, J.D., R.D., creator of Abby's Food Court
