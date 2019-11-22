The Healthiest Foods At Taco Bell, According To Nutritionists

Full disclosure, I haven't been to a Taco Bell since high school. I automatically went to the vegetarian menu and was pleasantly surprised by the options. I opted to skip the meat as a way to reduce the sodium and saturated fat content of the dish, but it should be noted that all of the dishes are heavy on the salt, even when you choose from the veggie options.

I would customize the Spicy Tostada and have it with black beans, avocado, extra lettuce, extra tomato, and pico de gallo. Another option is to customize the Power Menu Veggie Burrito. I'd remove the cheese and go easy on the avocado ranch sauce (I love that you have the option to add just a little bit) and add pickled jalapeños, lettuce, and tomato. The key is to boost the original offering with extra veggies and make mindful and intentional choices around what you add or remove.

—Maya Feller, R.D., founder of Maya Feller Nutrition