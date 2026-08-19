The Hidden Factor That Could Make Online Emotional Support More Effective
You scroll through your online mental health group, read a few posts, leave a heart on someone's rough day, and move on. Maybe you rarely post yourself.
Does that mean you're not getting much out of the community?
Not necessarily. New research1 suggests that when it comes to online mental health groups, how connected you feel to the group may matter more than how often you use it.
You don't have to be the person posting three times a day to potentially benefit from being part of the community.
About the study
Researchers surveyed nearly 300 members of Facebook and Reddit groups to explore whether feeling connected to an online group was associated with greater confidence in managing mental health symptoms.
These groups have become a common place to share experiences and seek advice, and previous research links them to relief from loneliness at any age.
Participants were prompted to focus on different things before answering questions about their group connection, participation, and mental health self-efficacy, or their confidence in handling mental health challenges.
Some were prompted to think about their mental health group and what it meant to them, while others focused on their personal traits or an unrelated group.
The researchers also looked at how often people participated, including posting, commenting, and reading.
Feeling like you belong may be the key
People who were prompted to think about what their mental health group meant to them reported feeling more connected to the community. In this context, feeling connected goes beyond simply being a member.
It's the sense that the group is part of your social world, that you identify with its members, and that what happens in the community feels personally relevant to you.
That stronger sense of connection was associated with greater confidence in managing mental health symptoms and higher overall mental health self-efficacy.
How often people participated didn't appear to change this relationship. Being highly active in the group wasn't necessary. Feeling like the group was a meaningful part of your social world seemed to matter more than how often you posted, commented, or read.
The finding wasn't perfectly specific to mental health groups, either.
A similar pattern appeared when researchers looked at identification with groups more broadly, suggesting the benefits may come from a shared sense of belonging rather than from mental health groups alone.
But belonging isn't always a good thing
Feeling strongly connected to a group can also make its attitudes and beliefs feel more personally relevant.
In this study, stronger group identification was also associated with greater agreement with negative stereotypes about mental illness.
So a supportive community can potentially reinforce helpful ideas about coping and recovery, while a more negative community could reinforce shame or hopelessness.
That makes the kind of community you're joining just as important as how connected you feel to it.
How to get more from your online support group
You don't need to turn your online support group into another productivity metric.
Instead of worrying about how often you post or scroll, use your phone more intentionally by paying attention to how the community makes you feel and what kinds of ideas it reinforces.
Look for groups where people share practical coping strategies, encourage one another, and talk about mental health in a way that leaves room for hope and agency.
If a community consistently leaves you feeling more isolated, ashamed, or hopeless, that's useful information, too.
And if the group feels meaningful to you, let yourself participate in whatever way feels natural. Reading, reacting, commenting, and posting can all be ways of being part of a community.
The takeaway
You may not need to be the most active person in an online mental health group to get something from it.
Feeling genuinely connected to the community may be more important than how often you show up. Just choose your communities carefully, because belonging can strengthen both helpful and harmful group norms.