The researchers saw that simply being in the crowd sent oxytocin levels soaring. People who started the game with lower oxytocin levels saw those levels rise over the course of the event, and people who began with higher levels of oxytocin held steady at that elevated level. By the final whistle, both groups had landed at similar oxytocin concentrations. Meanwhile, cortisol (the stress hormone) dropped across the board, and the ratio of oxytocin to cortisol climbed steadily.