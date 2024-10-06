2 Ways To Age Well That Have Nothing To Do With Diet Or Exercise 

As we live longer, the need for stimulating social interactions and nourishing relationships becomes even stronger, particularly for women because we are more likely to live alone as we age. Once we reach 65, women in the U.S. are twice as likely to live alone than men, either because they've been widowed (due to superior longevity) or they have chosen to live solo. Either way, this can make women more vulnerable than men to the negative effects of isolation and loneliness.