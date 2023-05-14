We use screens all day, every day—for work, for entertainment, and just about everything in between. If the internet wasn't already a part of your professional and personal lives, the pandemic has likely solidified digital technology's spot in your daily routine for keeping up with current events, connecting with friends, catching up on emails, seeking entertainment, and more.

In fact, a 2021 Statista survey found that 46% of respondents spent an average of five to six hours on their phone every day. That's just one screen, mind you. Add on a full (or even partial) workday in front of a computer, and you're looking at a serious amount of daily screen time.