Because ichthyosis vulgaris occurs when your old skin cells shed too slowly, it might help to speed up the process manually.

Enter retinoids: “What I’ve been experimenting with at the moment is actually putting tretinoin on my hands,” says Ukeleghe. “As we know, tretinoin quickens that skin cell turnover. I’ve been doing this for the last few nights and it’s been working really well.”

Tretinoin is a stronger retinoid only available by prescription, commonly referred to as the brand name Retin-A.

That being said, it’s super potent and might not be the best fit for those with sensitive skin; however, you could use an over-the-counter, less powerful retinol and reap similar benefits. The main gig here is to promote cell turnover with a vitamin A-derivative, and you should only need a pea-sized amount in order to do so.

Next—and this is the nonnegotiable part of the equation—you’ll want to seal the active ingredient in with a moisturizer. Exfoliating your skin without applying a layer of hydration is a recipe for a weakened, compromised skin barrier (which only accelerates aging and leads to an older-looking appearance).