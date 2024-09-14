This Blush Hack Can Seriously Change The Shape Of Your Face

I've been loving Youthforia's BYO Blush in the shade "But Tonight" (also what Chan uses for her own routine), a rich terracotta rose, and "Turn Up The Sunshine" (a coral-pink) on the apples of my cheeks, eyelids, and tip of my nose. Of course, you can choose any blush you fancy—find our other favorite picks here if you'd like to browse more options.