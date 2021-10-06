Even Your Dog Thinks Seasonal Allergies Are The Worst. Here’s How to Help

According to the CDC, seasonal allergies affect approximately 24.4 million people in the United States. And while dogs are just as susceptible to environmentally triggered allergies as we are, their symptoms often go unnoticed or are mistaken for something else. Canine atopic dermatitis—AKA environmental allergies in dogs—is caused by an allergic reaction to one or more substances in the environment. Whether or not our furry friends are prone to atopic dermatitis depends on an interaction between genetics, epigenetics, immune system, and environmental factors, such as diet.

For example, recent studies have shown that the mother’s diet during lactation has an effect on the development of allergies in her pups down the road. Additionally, research published in 2020 found that feeding puppies a raw diet, such as Instinct Raw, tended to be associated with a decreased chance of developing allergies in adulthood. On the other hand, puppies fed kibble in the first 1-2 months of age were 182% more likely to suffer from environmental allergies compared to puppies fed raw.

A raw food diet is as simple as it gets, just think: real ingredients. It incorporates natural, whole-food items like real meat, fruits, and veggies. The nutrients are kept intact because the food is never cooked, never heated, and the ingredients are never compromised in any way—100% raw and 100% delicious to dogs.