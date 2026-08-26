You can also think about exposure based on how you actually use a product. A body lotion you apply from head to toe every morning, a deodorant you wear daily, or a cleaning spray you breathe in regularly may be more worthwhile to scrutinize than something you use once every few months. For household products, opening a window while cleaning, using fewer fragranced sprays and air fresheners, and choosing simpler cleaning products are all relatively low-effort ways to cut back.