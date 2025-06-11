Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

Research Suggests Phthalates May Be Linked To Preterm Births

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
June 11, 2025
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Pregnant Woman Holding Her Baby Bump
Image by Luke Mattson / Stocksy
June 11, 2025

Whispers about phthalates and their potential influence on hormones have spread across health and beauty communities for years. This ongoing worry plays a crucial role in fueling the growing popularity of clean ingredients in today's beauty scene.

While additional research is necessary for a complete understanding of this connection, we do have some data, such as a study suggesting a possible link between phthalates and preterm births. This association is based on the hormone-disrupting capabilities of these chemicals.

Let's dive into how, exactly, this was discovered, what it means for women's health, and where to go from here. 

Phthalates linked to preterm births

A study published in the Lancet Planetary Health analyzed data from over 5,000 American mothers and found a link between increased phthalate exposure and lower weight and gestational age1 (aka, the time between conception and birth). Researchers suggest 10% (equivalent to 56,600) of preterm births could be linked to these chemicals in 2018 alone. They used the U.S. National Institutes of Health Environmental Influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) Program.

What are phthalates?

Phthalates are a group of chemicals used to make plastics, and consistent exposure to them has been associated with metabolic syndromehormone disruption, and impaired liver function. These chemicals are found in all kinds of products, from vinyl flooring to toys and even cosmetics like shampoo, lotion, and hairspray.

Researchers use urine tests to assess their exposure levels since how phthalates get into the body depends on the product. For plastic containers, it's suspected that the particles break down and then are ingested. For cosmetics like lotion and nail polish, they can be absorbed through the skin. For products like hair spray, particles may also be ingested via breath.

With preterm birth comes a list of risks for the child, including infant and childhood mortality, psychological and learning disabilities in young adulthood, and even cardiovascular disease and diabetes later in life, researchers say.

Not to mention, preterm birth can have a heavy emotional and financial burden on the mother and family. In fact, researchers say that resulting medical costs from preterm births are estimated to reach $1.6 billion and as much as $8.1 billion throughout the child's lifetime, as found in the same study.

There's also a significant racial disparity in preterm birthrates. The CDC says, "In 2022, the rate of preterm birth among African-American women (14.6%) was about 50% higher than the rate of preterm birth among white or Hispanic women (9.4% and 10.1% respectively)2." This disparity proves another essential point for more research and prevention efforts.

Summary

Although preterm birth can occur without complications, it carries the potential for physical and mental consequences for the child, as well as significant financial and emotional strain for mothers and families. And Black women are disproportionately impacted.

What else can cause preterm births?

Many other factors can contribute to preterm births, not just potential phthalate exposure. According to the World Health Organization3, causes of preterm birth include: 

  • Multiple pregnancies 
  • Infections
  • Chronic health conditions such as diabetes & high blood pressure
  • Possible genetic influence

A substantial number of preterm births still lack a known cause—hence, why more research is needed.

Where to go from here

This finding can understandably make people feel worried since phthalates are so prevalent in everyday products. Research like this presents an opportunity for product developers to do better for women and infant health. 

Take beauty products, for example. While phthalates are still found in plenty of cosmetics, more and more brands are switching to phthalate-free formulas—a call-out that's especially popular in the fragrance and hair care categories. 

On an ingredient list, phthalates can appear as

  • Di(2-Ethylhexyl)Phthalate (DEHP)
  • Di-n-butyl Phthalate
  • Di-n-octylphthalate (DNOP)
  • Diethyl phthalate

You can look for those terms on ingredient lists or seek the phthalate-free callout on a product's packaging, online product description, FAQ, etc. Most of the time, cosmetic companies that formulate without phthalates will gladly let you know, so it shouldn't take too long of a search.

Considering the research on phthalate exposure and its associated health concerns, which extend beyond hormone disruption, it is prudent to advocate for substantial changes and a concerted effort to transition to safer plastic materials (or substituting plastic entirely) and cosmetic regulation.

Editor's note

Let's recognize that preterm births also happen without major issues, sometimes just due to natural reasons. Although these findings might make us feel uneasy, it's vital to understand how everyday items can affect our health. While we can make choices in our daily lives, there's an even stronger plea for manufacturers to genuinely care and remove ingredients that could be harmful. It's about all of us coming together to put health first in the products we use and create.

The takeaway

A study in the Lancet Planetary Health, analyzing data from 5,000 American mothers, discovered a connection between heightened phthalate exposure and preterm births, highlighting the necessity for additional research. The obvious racial disparities and potential health risks intensify the urgency for advocating safer materials. Still, we can reduce personal exposure to phthalates in products like plastic containers and personal care items by opting for those labeled as phthalate-free.

 If you want more tips on identifying clean beauty brands, check out this article.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.