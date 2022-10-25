“It’s positioned as empowering for the consumer to ‘do their research’ on ingredient lists, but I actually think it ends up being disempowering. You need an advanced degree in chemistry to keep up with the ingredients, formulas, and latest research. How can we expect the average consumer to do that?” says Jaleh Bisharat, founder of beauty e-retailer NakedPoppy. The site actually has an in-house cosmetic chemist researching the formulas of everything they sell—doing the work so you don’t have to.

But it’s not just the ingredient lists and formulas that are confusing—customers often struggle with finding brands that align with their values. And so in this episode of Clean Beauty School, I chatted with Bisharat about how folks can go about finding brands they feel comfortable using.

Tune into the episode to learn more, but in the meantime, here’s her tips.