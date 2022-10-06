In a recent episode of the Matter of Degrees podcast (a must-listen for the climate-curious), co-host Leah Stokes, Ph.D. and her guest Sarah Lazarovic of Rewiring America traded stories about transitioning their homes off of fossil fuels.

Electrification doesn't happen overnight, as most of us have stoves, furnaces, hot water heaters, and more that currently run on fossil fuels. But Stokes and Lazarovic presented the long transition as one to celebrate. They even kicked around the idea that people who are able to go totally electric (which will be easier and more accessible in the U.S. in the coming years, thanks to the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act) at home should celebrate the accomplishment for all to see. "We've talked about putting signs in front of people's homes, like how you might put a sign out for a politician. How about putting a sign up that says 'I went all electric?,'" Stokes said.

Despite not being a homeowner, I loved the idea of setting a measurable climate goal for yourself—and finding a way to publicly announce once you achieve it to motivate others. After all, making the transition towards cleaner and healthier ways of being is surely something we should be celebrating together.