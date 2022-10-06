 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Climate Change
Healthy Planet, Healthy You: October 2022 Climate-Health News To Know

Healthy Planet, Healthy You: October 2022 Climate-Health News To Know

Emma Loewe
mbg Sustainability + Health Director By Emma Loewe
mbg Sustainability + Health Director
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us."
A woman is relaxing in the nature while sitting by a tree

Image by Vero. / Stocksy

October 6, 2022 — 10:02 AM
Our series Healthy Planet, Healthy You explores just how tightly human health and environmental health are intertwined—for better and for worse. At the start of each month, we'll share the latest news on how nature can rejuvenate us on one hand and damage our health when it's not cared for on the other. We'll end with timely tips and tools to help you care for your environment so it can care for you.

1. Just a one-hour walk in nature is enough to soothe the brain's stress center.

Researchers out of Germany were curious to see how the brain responds to walking in nature versus walking in an urban environment, so they hooked 63 healthy people up to an fMRI machine and asked them to take a one-hour walk through either a forest or a shopping street. They found that activation of the amygdala (the brain region that triggers the fight-or-flight response) decreased after the one-hour nature walk but remained stable after the urban walk. "These results suggest that going for a walk in nature can have salutogenic effects on stress-related brain regions, and consequently, it may act as a preventive measure against mental strain and potentially disease," the study notes. (Read the research here.)

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Air pollution can influence the likelihood of stroke.

Yet another reason to pay attention to air quality: High levels of air pollution were just associated with increased risks of transitioning from being healthy to having your first stroke. Epidemiologists out of China came to this conclusion after studying a large database of nearly 400,000 people who participated in the long-term UK Biobank. (Read the research here.)

3. Access to green space shown to help children transition off ADHD medication.

In a fascinating study that analyzed insurance data to see the rates of reimbursement of ADHD-related medications, researchers found that Dutch children who had access to more green space were more likely to return their meds. The association between green space and medication reimbursement was strongest in the least wealthy neighborhoods (which, unfortunately, also had the least available green space). This finding further strengthens the case for adding greenery in underprivileged areas as an investment in cognition and mental health. (Read the research here.)

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

4. Ozone pollution is changing our plants (and threatening our pollinators).

Pollination makes the world go 'round, but climate change is making it more difficult to do. Ozone—a damaging pollutant spurred by power plants, gas cars, and certain household items—was just shown to change plant biology in a way that makes it harder for pollinators to access precious pollen. Specifically, it seems to damage plant foliage and change plants' flowering patterns. (Read the research here.)

Monthly focus: Celebrate the transition.

Health Coach Certification

Become a health coach in 20 weeks.

Kelly LeVeque mbg HCC promo

In a recent episode of the Matter of Degrees podcast (a must-listen for the climate-curious), co-host Leah Stokes, Ph.D. and her guest Sarah Lazarovic of Rewiring America traded stories about transitioning their homes off of fossil fuels.

Electrification doesn't happen overnight, as most of us have stoves, furnaces, hot water heaters, and more that currently run on fossil fuels. But Stokes and Lazarovic presented the long transition as one to celebrate. They even kicked around the idea that people who are able to go totally electric (which will be easier and more accessible in the U.S. in the coming years, thanks to the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act) at home should celebrate the accomplishment for all to see. "We've talked about putting signs in front of people's homes, like how you might put a sign out for a politician. How about putting a sign up that says 'I went all electric?,'" Stokes said.

Despite not being a homeowner, I loved the idea of setting a measurable climate goal for yourself—and finding a way to publicly announce once you achieve it to motivate others. After all, making the transition towards cleaner and healthier ways of being is surely something we should be celebrating together.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Sustainability + Health Director
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Health Director at mindbodygreen and the author of Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us. She is also the co-author...

More On This Topic

Off-the-Grid

This Treehouse Home In The Clouds Is A Total Dream: Let's Take A Tour

Emma Loewe
This Treehouse Home In The Clouds Is A Total Dream: Let's Take A Tour
Climate Change

How Spending Time In Nature Boosts Cognitive Capacity, Creativity & More

Emma Loewe
How Spending Time In Nature Boosts Cognitive Capacity, Creativity & More
Functional Food

The Gut-Friendly Fruit An RD Wants You To Eat (And Drink) More Often

Ella Davar, R.D., CDN
The Gut-Friendly Fruit An RD Wants You To Eat (And Drink) More Often
Integrative Health

3 Things That Can Happen When You Eat Late At Night, According To Research

Sarah Regan
3 Things That Can Happen When You Eat Late At Night, According To Research
Integrative Health

Feeling Low-Energy & Blah? You Might Be Lacking This Essential Nutrient

Hannah Frye
Feeling Low-Energy & Blah? You Might Be Lacking This Essential Nutrient
Spirituality

If You Keep Seeing This Spiritual Symbol Everywhere, An Ending Could Be Near

Sarah Regan
If You Keep Seeing This Spiritual Symbol Everywhere, An Ending Could Be Near
More Planet

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Home

Is Your Water Drying Out Your Skin & Hair? These Water Softeners Can Help

Shannon Ullman
Is Your Water Drying Out Your Skin & Hair? These Water Softeners Can Help
Routines

Fire Up Your Legs (And Sneak In Some Cardio) With This Spicy Squat Variation

Sarah Regan
Fire Up Your Legs (And Sneak In Some Cardio) With This Spicy Squat Variation
Beauty

How To Start Using Retinol The *Right* Way, From A Dermatologist

Hannah Frye
How To Start Using Retinol The *Right* Way, From A Dermatologist
Love

The 7 Major Reasons Why People Have Affairs, From A Marriage Counselor

Rachel Glik, Ed.D., LPC
The 7 Major Reasons Why People Have Affairs, From A Marriage Counselor
Beauty

A Hairstylist, Makeup Artist & Esthetician Loves This Vitamin For Glowing Skin

Jamie Schneider
A Hairstylist, Makeup Artist & Esthetician Loves This Vitamin For Glowing Skin
Integrative Health

These Are The Best Foods To Eat When You're Stressed, Says A Dietitian

Jason Wachob
These Are The Best Foods To Eat When You're Stressed, Says A Dietitian
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/healthy-planet-healthy-you-september-2022

Your article and new folder have been saved!