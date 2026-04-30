This Easy 1-Week Swap Reduced Hormone-Disrupting Chemicals By 50%
You probably don’t think twice about the container your salad came in, the protein bar wrapper you tossed earlier, or the shampoo bottle in your shower. None of it feels like a meaningful “exposure.” It’s just… life. Convenient, normal, and (worst of all) hard to avoid.
But those small moments stack up. A packaged snack here, reheated leftovers there, your skincare before bed. These small parts of your daily routine shape your health in ways that are easy to overlook. But a new study1 takes a closer look at just how quickly those everyday exposures can add up, and how quickly they can shift when you change them.
A 7-day low-plastic experiment that changed exposure levels
Researchers behind the PERTH trial took a pretty comprehensive approach. They started by measuring baseline exposure in over 200 adults and found something telling. Every single participant had detectable levels of plastic-associated chemicals in their system, specifically phthalates and bisphenols, which are commonly linked to food packaging, kitchenware, and personal care products.
From there, they ran a smaller randomized trial. For one week, participants swapped out their usual routines for lower-plastic alternatives. That meant food with minimal plastic contact from production to packaging, along with changes to kitchen tools and, in some cases, personal care products. Importantly, calorie intake stayed the same. This wasn’t a diet in the traditional sense.
At the end of the seven days, the difference was hard to ignore. Certain phthalates dropped by over 40 percent, and bisphenols like BPA and BPS fell by more than 50 percent in some groups. The biggest shifts came from changing food sources and packaging, not just swapping out a single product.
Food packaging matters more than you think
The most useful takeaway isn’t just that plastic exposure is widespread. It’s how quickly your body responds to change. These chemicals don’t linger forever. Many have relatively short half-lives, which means your body is constantly clearing and re-accumulating them based on what you’re exposed to day to day.
Highly processed and packaged foods weren’t just correlated with higher exposure; they were one of the most consistent drivers of it. Even things that feel “healthy,” like fruits and vegetables, showed higher chemical levels when they were wrapped or stored in plastic compared to less packaged versions.
It also complicates the idea of “BPA-free.” Many products now use alternatives like BPS, but those appear to behave in similar ways in the body. So swapping one plastic for another doesn’t necessarily solve the problem. It’s more about reducing total contact where you can.
The changes worth making
This is where the study becomes surprisingly doable. The participants didn’t eliminate plastic entirely. They just reduced the most consistent sources.
If you’re thinking about what that looks like in real life, start with food. Choosing less packaged options, skipping canned goods when possible, and storing leftovers in glass instead of plastic can lower your exposure. You don’t have to do all of it at once. Even one or two changes tend to compound because these exposures are so repetitive.
Kitchen habits matter more than people expect, too. Heating food in plastic, using worn containers, or relying heavily on plastic utensils all add small, frequent doses. And switching those out tends to be pretty low effort. Personal care is more of a secondary lever, but still relevant. The study saw measurable drops in certain phthalates just from using lower-plastic or differently packaged products (think bar soap vs body wash).
The takeaway
Plastic exposure is hard to avoid completely. In this study, the participants still lived normal lives. The difference came from removing the most common, repeated exposures, not chasing every possible source. And it only took one week to reduce levels by up to 50%.