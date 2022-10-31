What To Expect For The Month Of November, According To A Professional Intuitive
How was your October, my friends? And I am not calling you friends lightly! Ever since the pandemic hit, I've felt more closely connected to the collective. We’ve been through it, are going through it (not necessarily the pandemic, but certainly the effects of it) and I feel a connection to all of you as we are weathering it together.
I've sensed all of us, whether we're conscious of it or not, have been tuned into both our own personal energy, and a communal one. Some of what we're feeling is ours, and some of it is Ours with a capital “o”—the collective’s.
So I hope you got through October with some clarity, whether some tough boundaries were set or you found more awareness on what you need in order to feel more connected to yourself.
Energy reading for November 2022: The month starts off heavy following October's eclipse.
The first week of November, we're still feeling the effects of the partial solar eclipse. Unless you were very conscious about clearing energy from your space at the end of October (i.e. moving your body, breathwork, salt baths), you may feel like you’re carrying the weight of the previous week.
It's possible you took some things personally or ignored your own boundaries, and haven't released it yet, so this week I highly recommend taking the time to address it. Here are a few ways to step into November with refreshed energy:
- Talking to your inner child and letting them know you see what they’re going through and you’re here to listen. Journal it out, or simply get quiet and with compassion and hear what this part of you needs now.
- Consciously moving your body. Dancing, shaking it out, but all with the intention of letting the stress out.
- Get out in nature and connect back to the wise, loving part of you. Imagine all the stress leaving your body and going into the Earth where it can be recycled.
The middle of the month may feel abrupt but eventually evens out.
The second week of November (which includes Election Day here in the States) feels abrupt, like a lightening bolt that produces a clearing for some truths to come out, as well as a path forward. Not picking sides or saying that one path is the best path, but that is the image I’m seeing.
And I’m not just talking about the collective energy—it's also personal. Where in your life are you possibly avoiding the truth of a situation? Where would you feel lighter if there was more clarity on next steps? It’s better to look at it now, before it feels like you don’t have a choice but to look at it.
I’m not asking you to get hyper-vigilant and worry, but rather get curious. If you can think of an area where you're ignoring your intuition, it’s always better to admit the truth to yourself. And that doesn’t mean you have to take action and change course, but it does mean validating your inner child, which in turn creates deeper self trust and more clarity about what is happening.
Come the third week of the month, it feels a bit like getting our footing as the dust settles. How can you check in with yourself in a deeper way so you can recalibrate and reassess? This is a good time for journaling to get clear on how you are feeling about whatever has come up in the last two weeks.
Sometimes many different aspects of our inner child are active. Part of you may want to keep ignoring the problem, while another part of you wants to get to the bottom of things and be present. Journaling is a great way to ground yourself into the present and give voice to all those parts that may be coming up—just don’t forget to validate your feelings and give yourself lots of self-compassion.
Things speed up toward the end of the month.
The fourth week and final days of November feel faster moving. Perhaps it’s Sagittarius season's arrival, but it feels fiery, and fires can be cleansing when they’re contained! As such, "containment" is a good thing to keep in mind now. It is Thanksgiving in the U.S., after all, so consider exercising caution if you're attending any potentially challenging family gatherings. “Think before you speak” is a good motto to keep in mind this week, as well.
On the one hand, it will feel great and even fun to have energy moving swiftly. Think of going out with your friends and staying out all night kind of energy—laughing until it hurts. Or, for my homebodies, having an impromptu tarot night with your closest friends where some fun or spicy info comes out.
If I had to give advice here, I’d just say try not to fly off the handle with that cousin who can’t figure out how to say, “Nice haircut” instead of, “What did you do to your hair?”
The bottom line.
The first couple of weeks of November feel like a mix of stuck and explosive energy, with the third week giving us a chance to center and reassess. The final week of the month is a blend of fun and fiery, so just don't forget to check yourself.
