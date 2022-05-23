The Secret To Breezing Through The Last Week Of Mercury Retrograde

I'm currently in a waiting period with my book on inner child healing. It comes out next year, and right now, I’m waiting for my editor to get back to me with her notes. For a while, as I was waiting on these notes, I was very focused on all the things she must be finding wrong with it. Instead of spending this in-between time focused on the present and what was going right, I was worrying about all the things she might not like.

After hearing back from her that she loved it but would need some more time, I was able to relax and be in the moment. I was able to remember what I loved about my book—and appreciate that I even have a book coming out at all! I was able to be in the moment and not let the timeline affect my enjoyment of what was.

Of course, we don’t always get that metaphorical email back from the editor allowing us to relax. Sometimes things just aren't moving as fast as we want them to and we don’t know why.

This is when it’s helpful to challenge ourselves to appreciate what we do have, anyway. And not in a spiritual-bypassing way where we pretend we aren’t frustrated—but by accepting that what is happening is happening.