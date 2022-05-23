The Secret To Breezing Through The Last Week Of Mercury Retrograde

Energy Reading May 24–30, 2022: We're Tapping Into Motivation & Excitement This Week
Well, y’all, we’re in the last week of Mercury retrograde, and even though I’m not an astrologer, when I feel into the energy this week, I can sense the stickiness that comes with this astrological cycle.
And yet, I do feel motivation and joy even among the stickiness. The energy this week feels exciting and full of life, and brings the desire to move forward. It’s a “let’s make this happen” signature that's fun to experience, especially since we’ve been knee-deep in against-the-flow feels for the last couple of weeks.
Energy reading May 24–30, 2022: We're moving forward—but getting stuck in the mud is possible.
Progress this week could take the form of making fun plans with friends to starting a new business. The air has a teenage “don’t look before you leap” feeling to it, and honestly? I’m here for it.
But as we hit the gas pedal, we may find we only get so far before getting stuck in the mud. It feels a bit like taffy—the pull of moving forward, but not going quite as fast as we want to. We may have to be patient if our ideas and plans hit some roadblocks, but there's still plenty of motivation to be had when we stay optimistic.
It's helpful to remember there's almost always something "in the works" in the moments when we don't get the green light to move forward yet. It’s human nature to be focused on when the thing we want doesn't come to fruition (yet), but we can train ourselves to focus on what is instead!
If we can let go of the attachment to an outcome, we bring ourselves into the present. Don’t let those against-the-flow situations dampen your excitement for your plans.
Focus on gratitude for what you already have.
I'm currently in a waiting period with my book on inner child healing. It comes out next year, and right now, I’m waiting for my editor to get back to me with her notes. For a while, as I was waiting on these notes, I was very focused on all the things she must be finding wrong with it. Instead of spending this in-between time focused on the present and what was going right, I was worrying about all the things she might not like.
After hearing back from her that she loved it but would need some more time, I was able to relax and be in the moment. I was able to remember what I loved about my book—and appreciate that I even have a book coming out at all! I was able to be in the moment and not let the timeline affect my enjoyment of what was.
Of course, we don’t always get that metaphorical email back from the editor allowing us to relax. Sometimes things just aren't moving as fast as we want them to and we don’t know why.
This is when it’s helpful to challenge ourselves to appreciate what we do have, anyway. And not in a spiritual-bypassing way where we pretend we aren’t frustrated—but by accepting that what is happening is happening.
Tool to try this week:
sleep support+
Building a trust muscle in the present moment is a skill that can help you in so many ways, and it’s so beneficial that we're feeling connected to fun and motivation this week. The more we can access both those feelings—trust and enjoyment—over the next few days, the better. This quick visualization practice can help:
- If you find yourself feeling stuck, take a breath.
- Allow yourself to feel the feelings associated with it.
- Allow yourself to notice where in your body you are feeling the stickiness.
- Then, call light to you and imagine it filling your body, dissolving the areas that you feel that feeling of “stuckness.”
- See, sense, or feel the energy going deep into the Earth, where it gets recycled.
- Fill up with light again.
- When you’re done, write down anything you noticed. And if it feels right, challenge yourself to write down anything you are enjoying and/or are excited about in the present.
The takeaway.
This week comes with a desire to implement plans to move forward and have fun, but the energy may get a little stuck before you get too far. There’s an opportunity to accept where you are without dampening your excitement for the future.