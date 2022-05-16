This Is The Week To Release Old Patterns Holding You Back: Here's How

One energy pattern happening this week that I've mentioned in this column at least once over the last couple months, is a heart chakra opening and a feeling of connection to who you really are.

What I’ve noticed over the years of doing these energy reports on my podcast, Magic Monday, is that energy patterns will often come in, go away, and then repeat over several months. I’ve noticed that through this repetitive dance, these energy patterns give us an opportunity to truly integrate them.

We humans don’t always get it right the first time, and in fact, it would be weird if we did. We aren’t computers; we are spiritual beings that need time to process and integrate.

Lucky for us, we're getting another chance at that heart chakra boost this week. When I tune into the week, I feel my heart opening and an opportunity to enjoy and embrace the joy of who we are. I love it because there's so much connection to our true selves when we let ourselves feel joy. This is the connection beyond family programming, to who we really are. This is self-compassion and self-connection.

When we let ourselves experience this, it can feel like taking a leap of faith. It can even feel scary, especially if you’ve been bogged down for a while with heaviness. It can bring up questions like, “Who am I to enjoy my life right now? Do I really deserve to love myself this much (or at all)?”

This is what I say in response to those questions: We have all made mistakes in our lives. We have all had ugly thoughts and made bad decisions. And every single one of us deserves to enjoy our lives. Every single one of us deserves to love ourselves. Yes, you too.

And if you’re having a hard time doing it for yourself, please know that the more you feel into this deserving and love, the more light you are spreading in the world. When we can forgive ourselves and have self-compassion, we're usually more generous with those around us, and better able to create a space where they can experience forgiveness and self-compassion, too.

But don’t do it for them—do it for yourself. Remember: You deserve it.

The other part of this week entails the aforementioned old patterns—and they're coming in fast. But it feels more to me like a releasing than a rising to be reckoned with. So, if you are noticing old patterns come up, tune into that heart chakra and let it anchor you through it. Feel your feelings, and with self-compassion, watch them as they go their merry way.