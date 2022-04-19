How To Actually Overcome Limiting Beliefs, From An Energy Healer

If you allow yourself to remain vulnerable earlier this week and feel your feelings with self-compassion, then you can get through it with an even stronger connection to your true self.

When doing an energy reading for the week on my podcast, Magic Monday, I picked the Rabbit card from the Spirit Animal oracle deck, which reinforced this message. The description of the card reads, “Vulnerability is required of you now even if you don’t feel safe. Act as if you trust that you will be OK and soon you will see that you are OK.”

This is where having a strong inner parent will take you far. You are always OK. It’s the inner child that can sometimes feel like they are not, especially if you were raised in an environment where they weren’t! But now you have yourself. You are an adult, and you will be so much better off without these limiting beliefs about yourself. The more you support yourself, the more you can let those old feelings come out and through to reveal more of who you truly are.