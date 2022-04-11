A 2-Minute Meditation To Find Your Confidence (It Could Be Tested This Week)

Energy Report April 12–18, 2022: This Week, We're Leaning Into The "Gray Areas"
When I deliver the energy every week and see that it isn't the cheeriest, sometimes I feel compelled to sugarcoat it. I want to say, "But wait! It's OK—look over there!" And the truth is, it is OK. Perhaps the most transformative lesson I've learned is that when we welcome whatever is happening as it is, without trying to change it, we can move through our lives with so much more ease.
Energy Report April 12–18, 2022: Stop resisting & start releasing.
When we expect life to deliver us solely roses and candy, of course we'll be mad when it doesn't—and we fight it. But when we understand this is a natural part of life and greet all the feelings with acceptance, we open ourselves up to be in the present, hear our intuition, and learn lessons we otherwise cut ourselves off from when we resist.
So why am I saying all of this? As I tuned into the energy this week, it felt like when you're out on a walk and an intense wind comes, disturbing your balance. The disturbance in this case seems like an energy of old patterns of low self-worth or invalidation that no longer serve you. This energy is offering you an opportunity (glass half full, y'all!) to bid sayonara to those patterns.
This will look different for everyone. It could be feeling left out or a work experience where you feel devalued, or it could just be a sense of not feeling good enough.
Just in case you need a reminder: You are always worthy. There is nothing anyone can say or do that would make that untrue. When we have an experience that triggers feelings of low self-worth, all that it means is you have a part of you (your inner child) that has feelings of low self-worth.
Whenever I read someone's energy, it is so clear to me that their old patterns are not them. They're just that: patterns. And that the truth of who they are is expansive, divine even.
How to handle this energy.
When I asked my guides the best way to handle this energy, they showed me diving under it, kind of like when a plane hits turbulence and the pilot has to go over or under to find a clear path. And in this case, the "diving under" is a releasing of the old patterns, and affirming your expansive, true nature.
I'll give you an exercise below to help with that, but you can also breathe into your heart and remind yourself of all of the things you value about yourself. You can make a list, too, so when you are stuck in your wounded inner child, your inner parent can come online and remind you of its presence.
You can also celebrate who you are. Enjoy your life and have fun! As cheesy as it sounds, dance in your kitchen because it makes you happy. The best way to remember who you are is to let what you love to do come to the surface, and then do it.
Another way to release those old patterns is by building up a tolerance for the gray area when you aren't quite feeling connected to the truth of who you are, but you're also aware that when Julie didn't invite you to the party, it doesn't mean you are worthless. If you grew up feeling like if you aren't a total success then you're a total failure, it can make living in that in-between stage more uncomfortable and make you want to pivot to one extreme or the other.
This is where the welcoming what is, exactly how it is, can help. More help with that in the questions below, but understanding life can be about valuing all of the ebbs and flows, and everything in between, can help us when we are taking the leap of faith away from the way we used to do things and into the new.
Questions to ask yourself:
- Can I allow what is, to be?
- Can I accept and even welcome what I'm feeling right now?
- Can I allow myself to be here right now?
Tool to try this week:
This meditation is a great exercise for feeling into and appreciating who you are.
- Close your eyes and take a breath.
- Imagine you are sitting inside a mini house, the size of your body. The walls are full of golden light whose sole purpose is to validate you. This validating energy fills up your aura and your body with every breath in.
- Allow this validating energy to come into your heart.
- Allow an image of yourself to appear on a screen in front of you where you are your highest, most expanded, light-filled self. See yourself however feels best—it may be a future version of yourself where you are beaming joyful, confident energy back at you, now.
- Allow that image to blend with you now. Affirm, "This is who I am now. All stories that don't serve me melt away."
- Take a few more breaths, and open your eyes when you are ready.
The bottom line.
This week offers us the opportunity to get comfortable with living in the gray area, and spending some time celebrating all that we value about ourselves.