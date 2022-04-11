A 2-Minute Meditation To Find Your Confidence (It Could Be Tested This Week)

When we expect life to deliver us solely roses and candy, of course we'll be mad when it doesn't—and we fight it. But when we understand this is a natural part of life and greet all the feelings with acceptance, we open ourselves up to be in the present, hear our intuition, and learn lessons we otherwise cut ourselves off from when we resist.

So why am I saying all of this? As I tuned into the energy this week, it felt like when you're out on a walk and an intense wind comes, disturbing your balance. The disturbance in this case seems like an energy of old patterns of low self-worth or invalidation that no longer serve you. This energy is offering you an opportunity (glass half full, y'all!) to bid sayonara to those patterns.

This will look different for everyone. It could be feeling left out or a work experience where you feel devalued, or it could just be a sense of not feeling good enough.

Just in case you need a reminder: You are always worthy. There is nothing anyone can say or do that would make that untrue. When we have an experience that triggers feelings of low self-worth, all that it means is you have a part of you (your inner child) that has feelings of low self-worth.

Whenever I read someone's energy, it is so clear to me that their old patterns are not them. They're just that: patterns. And that the truth of who they are is expansive, divine even.