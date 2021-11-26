There are so many benefits to elevated burpees, especially if regular burpees are out of reach at the moment. Not only does this make it beginner-friendly, but it's also a much lower-impact exercise than your traditional burpee, making it gentler on your joints.

Expect to feel your arms, core, glutes, and legs working—so yes, this is a full-body move! And thanks to the consistent motion, it also counts as cardio.

And because this move only requires your own body weight and an elevated surface, you can do it pretty much anywhere.

The bottom line is, whether you're on a journey to regular burpees or you just want a quick and energetic move to try, elevated burpees are definitely a great addition to your next workout.