I've Tried It All & This Is The One Supplement That Noticeably Improved My Sleep

I've Tried It All & This Is The One Supplement That Noticeably Improved My Sleep

Edwin Csukas
Edwin Csukas
mbg Contributor
Classic Scifi nut Edwin Csukas runs a bed and breakfast with his girlfriend in Upstate NY. He can otherwise be found hiking or kayaking, volunteering on a town or community committee, or in the kitchen whipping up a plant-based meal.
The One Supplement That Noticeably Improves My Sleep (I've Tried It All)*

Image by Rowan Jordan / iStock

July 28, 2022 — 12:29 PM

Like so many people, I've struggled with sleep for quite a while. While I don't have any problem falling asleep at the end of the day (I'm usually exhausted by the time my head hits the pillow), I wake up a lot in the middle of the night and can't go back to bed afterward.

In those moments, my brain just won't stop clicking and it's hard to quiet my mind. I've tried everything from nightly sleep aids like melatonin and hemp CBD to mindful practices like breathwork and counting exercises. None of it has solved my problem. So when I saw an advertisement for sleep support+ and read all the positive reviews, I figured it'd be worth a shot.

My experience with sleep support+.

From my very first night taking this supplement, I saw a big difference in my sleep. I had a much sounder, deeper rest and was able to quickly get back to bed after a couple of wakeups.* It was the best sleep experience I'd had in a year or more.

Two months later, I'm still taking sleep support+ nightly, and I can feel a difference when I don't. On the occasion that I don't take the supplement, my brain is noticeably more active in the middle of the night. With sleep support+, I just feel so sleepy that dozing off after a wakeup is a heck of a lot easier.* Unlike other sleep aids I've tried like melatonin, the supplement continues to work reliably and consistently night after night.

It even helps me sleep in a little bit later in the mornings, which I normally am not able to do. I used to always wake up at 5 or 5:30, and now that I'm sleeping soundly until 6 or 6:30, my days start off much more rested which is a definite plus.

Why I'd recommend this supplement for better sleep.

I know how essential good sleep is to overall well-being, and I consider it just as important as exercising every day and eating right. To be active humans in society and do what we need to do on a daily basis, we need to rest. Taking sleep support+ has given me the confidence that I'll be able to stay asleep through most of the night—even through life's distractions and disturbances.

So I was pleased to find that the supplement is available on an automatic subscription model that brings down the monthly price per bottle. I'm a big believer in supplements but I know they can get expensive, so having a bit of a discount is a bonus for me. And now, I know I won't run out!

The takeaway.

After trying out a bunch of other nightly sleep aids, sleep support+ has been the one thing to really help me stay asleep through more of the night. And though I still wake up occasionally, this supplement continues to make it much easier to drift back into that all-important slumber.*

As told to mbg editor Emma Loewe.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
