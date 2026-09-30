Saturated fat is generally placed in the box of "bad fat" when it comes to your diet, but the type of fat molecule matters. Very long-chain saturated fats, those built from more than 20 carbon atoms, behave differently in the body than the shorter saturated fats found in butter, and very few foods supply them. Peanuts are the single biggest dietary source. They're also high in monounsaturated fat, which gives them an unusual fat profile for a food most people file under snack.