Is It Possible For A Fat To Lower Your Diabetes Risk? The Type In This Nut Appears To Do Just That
Your afternoon peanut butter obsession may come with some surprising new health benefits.
After six months of daily peanuts or peanut butter, participants in a controlled trial showed a specific shift in the fats circulating in their bloodstream. When researchers went looking for that same pattern in thousands of German adults, the people who carried more of it were less likely to go on to develop type-2 diabetes.
New research is now connecting the two, showing that peanuts may be more than a classic nutritious snack.
The fat peanuts are unusually rich in
Saturated fat is generally placed in the box of "bad fat" when it comes to your diet, but the type of fat molecule matters. Very long-chain saturated fats, those built from more than 20 carbon atoms, behave differently in the body than the shorter saturated fats found in butter, and very few foods supply them. Peanuts are the single biggest dietary source. They're also high in monounsaturated fat, which gives them an unusual fat profile for a food most people file under snack.
What the six-month trial measured
In the ARISTOTLE trial, 63 healthy young adults ages 18 to 33 were randomly assigned to eat one of the following daily for six months: 25 grams of skin-roasted peanuts, 32 grams (about two tablespoons) of peanut butter, or 32 grams of a control butter made with peanut oil. Participants' blood was drawn at the start of the study, then again at six months.
The researchers found that fifty-one different blood fat measures shifted in that period. Most of the increases occurred with the very long-chain saturated fats—one in particular, known as C24:0, rose in every fat family it appears in. Pooled together, those shifts formed what the researchers consider a peanut lipid signature, which is essentially a blood fingerprint of regular peanut eating.
The diabetes link in a larger population
A six-month trial can't tell you who develops a disease decades later, so the team turned to a larger database to see how the peanut signature affected long-term health outcomes. The researchers pulled data from EPIC-Potsdam, a study that enrolled 27,548 adults ages 35 to 65 in Germany in the 1990s and followed them with questionnaires every two to three years. The researchers scored each participant's stored baseline blood for the peanut signature, then compared those scores against physician-verified new diabetes diagnoses.
They found that people with higher peanut signature scores had a modestly lower risk of type-2 diabetes. Each one-standard-deviation increase in the score came with roughly 11% lower odds of developing type-2 diabetes. The link held after accounting for calorie intake, smoking, alcohol, education, blood pressure, physical activity, medications, and broader eating patterns, providing more evidence that the change can likely be attributed to increased peanut consumption.
Body weight appears to be doing most of the work
When the researchers added body mass index into the model, the diabetes association largely faded. BMI accounted for an estimated 89% of the diabetes risk reduction. Waist and hip measurements produced a similar pattern, while blood sugar and inflammation markers did not show an association. In practical terms, this means the metabolic benefit from high peanut consumption may run mostly through body composition rather than through the fatty acids acting on blood sugar on their own.
Earlier peanut trials showed that adding peanuts to a normal diet generally doesn't drive weight gain1, and total calorie intake tends to stay flat, likely because peanuts are filling enough2 that people eat less of something else. One trial also found regular peanut intake increased fat burning. This previous research may explain the connection between peanuts and lower BMI and diabetes risk, although the researchers were careful to label this explanation exploratory.
It's also worth noting that this was a small trial with young, healthy, mostly European adults, so the impact of peanuts on metabolic health may differ in people who are older, have a different ethnic background, or are already managing blood sugar. While the observed association between peanuts and BMI and diabetes risk was evident, it doesn't prove peanuts caused the lower risk.
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How to work peanuts into your weekly meals
In the German cohort, the peanut signature rose alongside overall nut intake and fell as butter intake went up. This indicates that peanuts often take the place of less useful fats in people's diets, rather than piling on top of them. If you want to start substituting peanuts into your diet, here are some ways to increase your consumption:
- Put peanut butter where butter usually goes: Spread it on toast, stir it into oatmeal, or use it in a sauce.
- Use the amounts the trial actually tested: The study found 25 grams of peanuts, which equates to a small handful, or two tablespoons of peanut butter a day, makes a difference.
- Lean on their staying power: In earlier trials, people who added peanuts to their diet were able to maintain their calorie intake, likely because the peanuts were so filling that they ate less of something else.
- Buy them with the skins on: The trial used skin-roasted peanuts and plain peanut butter, not candied or heavily sweetened versions.
The takeaway
If peanuts or peanut butter already have a place in your pantry, this research supports keeping them there, especially if they're standing in for butter or a fried snack. Just two tablespoons of peanut butter or a small handful of peanuts a day produced measurable changes in the blood, which is feasible for most people.