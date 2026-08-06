Study Of Nearly 480,000 Adults Found This Hidden Diabetes Risk Factor
Two people can step on a scale and see the exact same number. That doesn't mean they have the same metabolic health. That's why researchers are looking beyond body weight alone when assessing diabetes risk.
New research suggests that how your weight is distributed may matter just as much as the number itself. In fact, researchers found one combination of body fat and muscle was linked to a substantially greater diabetes risk than obesity alone.
Researchers followed nearly 480,000 adults for 14 years
To explore how body composition relates to diabetes risk, researchers analyzed health data from 479,607 adults enrolled in the UK Biobank. None of the participants had type 2 diabetes when the study began, and researchers followed them for a median of 14 years.
Rather than looking at body weight or BMI alone, the team measured both body fat and muscle health. They assessed body fat percentage, skeletal muscle mass relative to body weight, and handgrip strength, a simple but well-established marker of overall muscle function.
From there, participants were grouped into different body composition categories. The one researchers were particularly interested in is called sarcopenic obesity, which describes having both excess body fat and low muscle mass or strength. While obesity and low muscle mass have each been linked to diabetes before, this study asked what happens when they occur together.
Low muscle + high body fat = the highest-risk combination
Over the course of the study, nearly 33,000 people developed type 2 diabetes. The highest risk wasn't seen in people with obesity alone. It was seen in people with both obesity and low muscle mass.
Compared with participants who had healthy body composition, those with sarcopenic obesity were more than three and a half times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes. They were also at greater risk than people who had obesity alone, suggesting that muscle health adds another important layer to the diabetes conversation.
Researchers also looked at how body composition changed over time. People who transitioned into sarcopenic obesity saw their diabetes risk increase, while those who remained in that category continued to have an elevated risk.
One reason this relationship makes sense is that muscle plays a major role in blood sugar regulation.
Your muscles are one of the body's biggest storage sites for glucose. Every time you walk, climb stairs, lift weights, or even stand up from a chair, your muscles use glucose as fuel. They also become more responsive to insulin, making it easier for your body to keep blood sugar in a healthy range.
When muscle mass declines, especially while body fat increases, your body loses some of that metabolic support.
Supporting your long-term metabolic health
This research also offers a more encouraging way to think about diabetes prevention. Instead of focusing only on what you're trying to lose, it highlights something you can actively build.
Muscle is remarkably responsive. Regular strength training, eating enough protein, and simply moving your body throughout the day all help maintain the tissue that's constantly working behind the scenes to regulate blood sugar. Even habits like walking after meals or carrying groceries contribute more than many people realize.
If weight loss is one of your goals, it's worth thinking about what you're actually losing. Protecting muscle while reducing body fat may be one of the most effective ways to support your long-term metabolic health.
The takeaway
Healthy aging and metabolic health aren't just about carrying less body fat. They're also about holding onto the muscle that helps your body move well, stay strong, and regulate glucose every single day. That's one more reason to think of strength training as an investment in far more than your muscles. It may also be one of the smartest things you can do for your future metabolic health.