When it comes to preventing type 2 diabetes, most of the conversation centers on what you eat, how much you weigh, or whether you're getting enough steps in.
But a new study1 points to a different factor that doesn't get nearly enough attention: strength training. And showing up consistently may matter far more than the intensity of your workout.
About the study
Researchers wanted to understand how long-term patterns of resistance training impacted the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Most existing research only looked at exercise habits at a single point in time, which can differ greatly from how much someone exercises over the course of their life.
To get a fuller picture, the team drew on data from three large, long-running U.S. studies: the Nurses' Health Study, the Nurses' Health Study II, and the Health Professionals Follow-up Study. They tracked 143,715 adults adults for an average of nearly 19 years, with repeated follow-ups on exercise habits over time. Resistance training was self-reported, so the data didn't capture details like training intensity or supervision.
Consistently showing up cut diabetes risk by 42%
The data revealed the more consistently people strength trained, the greater the type 2 diabetes risk reduction. Here's how the trajectories broke down:
- Consistently high training (at least 30 minutes per week throughout midlife): 42% lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes compared to those who did little to no strength training
- Low to high (started with very little training and gradually increased over time): 21% lower risk
- High to low (trained more often earlier in life but tapered off): 18% lower risk compared to those who never trained consistently
The data collected in terms of time spent strength training told a similar story. Doing two or more hours of resistance training per week was linked to a 27% lower diabetes risk compared to doing none.
When the researchers looked at consistency alongside volume, consistency came out on top. People who trained modestly but regularly over time saw a greater risk reduction than those who trained more but inconsistently.
Interestingly, a stop-and-start pattern showed no meaningful reduction in risk, regardless of total volume reported.
Why keeping at it matters more than going all out
Building and maintaining muscle helps your body manage blood sugar more efficiently, reduces excess body fat, and lowers inflammation, all of which play a role in type 2 diabetes risk.
These benefits complement those you get from cardio, the researchers note, which means strength training offers something aerobic exercise alone doesn't fully cover.
Two sessions a week is a meaningful place to start
You don't need to be training at a high volume to see a real benefit, you just need to be training regularly. Here's what the data says about how to see the greatest benefit:
- Aim for at least two sessions per week: The study used a threshold of one or more hours per week as the guideline-aligned recommendation, which shakes out to two 30-minute sessions. That's a manageable target for most schedules.
- Upper body training counts too: People who only trained their upper body still had a lower diabetes risk, as did those who trained both upper and lower body. This means you don't need a perfectly balanced strength training program to benefit.
- Pair it with movement and less sitting: People who met recommendations for both resistance training and aerobic activity while keeping TV time under two hours per day had the lowest risk of all—62% lower than those who met none of the recommendations. The combination effect is real.
- Prioritize consistency: The research consistently favored a moderate, steady habit over high-volume but irregular training. This means a shorter session you do every week beats a longer one you'll do once a month.
The takeaway
Consistent resistance training across midlife is one of the most powerful lifestyle levers for reducing type 2 diabetes risk.
Showing up regularly matters more than how much you do on any given day, and the benefit compounds when you pair it with aerobic activity and less sedentary time. Two sessions a week, kept up over time, is a meaningful place to start.