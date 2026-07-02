To get a fuller picture, the team drew on data from three large, long-running U.S. studies: the Nurses' Health Study, the Nurses' Health Study II, and the Health Professionals Follow-up Study. They tracked 143,715 adults adults for an average of nearly 19 years, with repeated follow-ups on exercise habits over time. Resistance training was self-reported, so the data didn't capture details like training intensity or supervision.