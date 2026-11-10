Eating Enough Protein But Struggling To Build Muscle? This May Be Why
You did it. You went from eating 60 to 100+ grams of protein every day. You feel more satisfied with meals (and less snacky between them) and more energized throughout the day. All of these are fantastic changes. But maybe you noticed that your muscle mass or strength hasn’t quite budged since making these changes. What gives?
Protein supports muscle protein synthesis (MPS)—the process that helps build and repair muscle. However, just eating enough protein doesn’t automatically lead to bigger muscles. Here’s why and what you can add to your higher-protein diet to support muscle health.
Protein’s role in muscle health
Protein provides the amino acids your body needs to repair muscle fibers and build new muscle tissue. Getting enough protein is essential for this process. Research indicates that around 0.73 grams of protein per pound of body weight daily is enough to maximize MPS (although many experts recommend getting up to 1 gram per pound of bodyweight daily). For someone weighing 150 pounds, that's about 109 grams per day as a baseline goal.
So if you're already meeting your protein needs, the next thing to look at is your training routine.
How to actually build muscle & strength
If you're eating plenty of protein but aren't seeing changes in your strength or muscle mass, take a closer look at your training routine.
Resistance training creates small amounts of stress and damage within muscle fibers. Your body responds by repairing those fibers and adapting to the demands placed on them, gradually making them stronger and larger. This is why progressively challenging your muscles is so important.
Here are a few things to prioritize in your strength training routine:
- Progressive overload: Gradually increase the demands1 of your workouts over time. This might mean lifting heavier weights, adding repetitions, or increasing the number of sets you perform.
- Consistent strength training: Aim to work all major muscle groups at least twice a week. You don't necessarily need long workouts, but you do need to challenge your muscles regularly.
- Adequate recovery: Your muscles need time between challenging workouts to repair and adapt. Prioritize sleep and give heavily worked muscle groups time to recover.
- Enough overall nutrition: Protein isn't the only nutrient your body needs to build muscle. Eating enough total calories and carbohydrates helps provide the energy needed to fuel your workouts and recovery.
There's also another way to help your muscles meet the energy demands of exercise: creatine supplementation.
How to supplement with creatine for muscle growth
That’s right. Creatine may be the missing piece in helping you build the most muscle and strength from your routine.*
Creatine helps your muscles rapidly regenerate ATP (adenosine triphosphate), the primary energy source your cells use during exercise. This is especially important during short, high-intensity activities like weightlifting. Supplementing with creatine helps replenish your muscle creatine stores, which can improve exercise performance and, over time, support greater strength and lean muscle gains when paired with resistance training2.*
A 2024 study3 found that people supplementing with creatine gained about 2.5 pounds of muscle on average, or roughly 4–5% more muscle mass than those who didn't supplement. This is partly because creatine helps replenish ATP (your muscles' primary energy source during exercise), supporting performance during short, high-intensity activities like weightlifting. This can help you get more out of your workouts and support greater muscle-building adaptations over time.*
When shopping for a supplement, look for creatine monohydrate, the most extensively studied form. A daily dose of 3 to 5 grams is a good starting point for most adults. For example, mindbodygreen's creatine with taurine+ combines 5 grams of creatine monohydrate with 2 grams of taurine per serving.* Taurine, an amino acid naturally found in muscle tissue that helps regulate cellular hydration and supports normal muscle function.*
The takeaway
Eating enough protein is an important foundation for building muscle, but it isn't the only thing to focus on. Consistent resistance training, adequate recovery, and creatine supplementation can help you get more out of your efforts in the gym. If you're already meeting your protein needs, creatine can be a helpful addition to your routine to support strength and lean muscle gains over time.*