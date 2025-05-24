Advertisement
Eating These Foods Can Help Lower Anxiety, According To An RD
Managing stress is always easier said than done. Oftentimes, we find ourselves even more stressed trying to get to that yoga class or massage we signed up to help us relax. The irony is palpable.
While both those activities can be calming, we often overlook a key player in our mental well-being: Nutrition.
That’s right, certain foods and nutrients can de-stress us, whereas others may fuel a wired-yet-tired cycle of anxiety. We tapped registered dietitian and gut health expert Ashley Oswald, RDN, LD, IFNCP, CLT to dive deeper into this relationship and for her top recommendations for what to eat.
The connection between food & mental health
What we eat sends powerful signals to our brain. Blood sugar levels, inflammation, and gut health all influence different hormones and neurotransmitters (like serotonin, dopamine, and GABA) that impact our mood.
In particular, Oswald notes that, “Poor gut health, including dysbiosis (an imbalance of gut bacteria) and increased intestinal permeability (leaky gut), may contribute to systemic inflammation, which is increasingly linked to mood disorders and anxiety symptoms.”
What’s scary is that those heightened feelings of stress and anxiety further disrupt the gut microbiome via the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis—leading to elevated cortisol levels according to Oswald. Cortisol is a stress hormone and
Do you see this vicious cycle?
The best way to break it is by choosing foods that help calm the nervous system, support a balanced gut microbiome, and even reduce feelings of anxiety.
RELATED READ: How To Choose The Best Probiotic For Gut Health
What foods help reduce stress?
Oswald's top stress-relieving foods include three main nutrients: Magnesium, omega-3 fatty acids, and B vitamins.
Magnesium
“[Magnesium] is often referred to as the calming mineral for its role in modulating the stress response and supporting nervous system balance.”
It does that by toning down excitatory pathways1 that lead to overstimulation and activating ones that help you relax—particularly GABA2. Overall, this creates an internal sense of calm.*
About 43% of all adults in the U.S. currently aren't getting enough magnesium—indicating most of us could use more magnesium-rich foods in our diet.
Foods to eat: Dark leafy greens (spinach, kale, arugula), nuts, seeds, and dark chocolate. Plus, they’re all rich in antioxidants that are good for the gut.
If you’re looking to bump up your magnesium intake even further, consider a supplement like this.*
Omega-3s
Omega-3 fats are most known for their role in heart health, but they are also vital for cognition and mood regulation.
“Omega-3 fatty acids have been shown to reduce inflammation and may enhance serotonin and dopamine pathways,” says Oswald. And studies continually show high omega-3 status is linked to lower depression rates.
Foods to eat: Salmon, sardines, mackerel, and herring. As for omega-3 supplements, these are our top 15 expert-backed picks for even more support.
B vitamins
There are a total of 8 B vitamins, and B6, folate, and vitamin B12 are especially important for taming stress and anxiety.
These vitamins “are crucial for neurotransmitter synthesis and can support the body’s ability to manage stress, anxiety, and mood,” notes Oswald.
Foods to eat: Eggs, legumes (lentils, beans, chickpeas), organ meats, nuts, and seeds.
What foods can worsen stress?
Other foods may keep you in a prolonged state of worry.
- Refined sugars: Eating sugary processed foods “may provoke spikes and crashes in blood sugar, triggering the release of stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline while also feeding harmful gut bacteria,” says Oswald. It’s best to avoid or limit the consumption of these foods.
- Artificial sweeteners: Research shows that artificial sweeteners may disrupt gut bacteria, possibly interfering with the gut’s natural production of serotonin.
- Ultra-processed foods are all over grocery store shelves. High intake of ultra-processed foods is linked to poor diet quality, and this low diet quality is a risk factor for mental disorders. Ingredients commonly found in these foods, like synthetic dyes, preservatives, and flavor enhancers, “may overstimulate neurons or alter neurotransmitter balance in susceptible individuals, contributing to irritability, hyperactivity, and heightened anxiety,” Oswald emphasizes.
The takeaway
Managing stress is never a one-size-fits-all approach, but supporting your body with nourishing, nutrient-dense foods is one of the most foundational (and empowering) places to start.
That means adding more foods rich in magnesium, omega-3s and B vitamins to your plate, while leaving overly processed foods off.