Stretching is, by and large, reserved for the gym. You know, a simple hamstring extension before a jog or a stretch for tight hips pre-yoga session. Perhaps you do some neck rolls at your desk to ward off the dreaded “tech neck.” But before skin care? In the bathroom? Now, that may seem a bit silly—it’s not like you’re working the muscles or breaking a sweat as you cleanse. So, why bother?

Actually, it’s not so far-fetched: According to holistic esthetician Hayley Wood, founder of Therapeutic Skin Coach, just a light stretch can elevate your routine and—get this—help your skin look glowy and toned.