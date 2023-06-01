An Easy 3-Step Makeup Routine For Timeless, Natural-Looking Brows
Advertisement
Most brow experts will tell you that brow trends are not something to mess around with. Whether it’s bleaching your brows, waxing off the tail for a “straight eyebrow” illusion, or plucking them ultra-thin, you put your natural shape at risk of permanent damage.
So instead of hopping on whatever bandwagon comes next, learn the timeless, universal brow makeup routine that will simply enhance your natural shape rather than change it. To help you achieve your brow goals, we asked celebrity brow expert Sania Vucetaj for her must-know tips.
“This method promises to provide a natural look, enhance facial symmetry, and accentuate features,” she says about the following 3-step routine. Without further ado, let’s get into it.
Align with the bridge of your nose
“Begin the process by positioning the brow pencil vertically along the side of the nose to find where the brow should start,” Vucetaj explains. If you’re using a powder formula, then use your brow brush for reference.
She adds, “This alignment is crucial for creating balance and maintaining the natural look of the brows.” So if the head of your brow naturally starts a bit farther out, you may want to lightly bring it inward using brow powder or a pencil.
If your brows naturally start closer than the line, you can certainly leave it as-is, or you can opt for some gentle brow shaping to align it.
Advertisement
Lift up the arch
Now, it’s time to address the arch of the brow. “The arch should ideally be three-quarters of the way back from the start of the brow,” Vucetaj explains. This placement ensures the lift of your brow compliments your eye shape and overall facial structure.
Some people will easily spot their brow arch, while others may have to accentuate theirs with their brow tool. Either way, try to locate your arch for the following step: “Simply trace the top of the brow, lifting the arch at this designated point,” she notes. If your brow looks like a half moon, then try to make a tiny peak above your arch and soften it to your liking.
You can use any kind of brow pencil you like, but Vucetaj swears by her namesake product: Sania’s Brow Bar The Brow Pencil. The slanted edge on this unique tool helps you define your brows with precision with the soft look of a powder.
Align the tail with the corner of the eye
So you found the beginning of your brow, you defined your arch, and now it’s time to address the tail. “Align [the pencil] diagonally from the outer corner of the eye,” Vucetaj says. Similar to how you may prepare for a winged eyeliner look.
“This will determine the perfect stopping point for your brow and ensure it doesn't end too short or extend too far,” she adds. If your brow ends a bit earlier than you’d like, feel free to extend the tail with your brow pencil.
Finally, remember that this routine will serve as your base, so feel free to customize it however you see fit. Brow gel, highlighter, pomade, you name it.
Advertisement
The takeaway
For timeless and natural-looking brows, it’s all about tailoring the look to your facial structure. Identify where your brow naturally starts and ends with a straight brush or pencil before accentuating the arch. To learn more about your brows, start here with a guide to the many (and we mean many) different brow shapes.
Advertisement
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends, holistic skincare approaches, must-have makeup products, and inclusivity in the beauty industry. She currently lives in New York City.