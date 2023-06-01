Most brow experts will tell you that brow trends are not something to mess around with. Whether it’s bleaching your brows, waxing off the tail for a “straight eyebrow” illusion, or plucking them ultra-thin, you put your natural shape at risk of permanent damage.

So instead of hopping on whatever bandwagon comes next, learn the timeless, universal brow makeup routine that will simply enhance your natural shape rather than change it. To help you achieve your brow goals, we asked celebrity brow expert Sania Vucetaj for her must-know tips.

“This method promises to provide a natural look, enhance facial symmetry, and accentuate features,” she says about the following 3-step routine. Without further ado, let’s get into it.