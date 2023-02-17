How To Fake A Straight Eyebrow For A Lifted Look, From A Brow Expert
Coloring your hair or testing out a new makeup look is fairly harmless. It’s not like you’re going to wreck your strands forever with one poor dye job or completely alter your face with botched winged liner. But allow us to declare: Your eyebrows are not as resilient.
Over the past few decades, eyebrows have been plucked, tweezed, and bleached to fit the ever-evolving trends. And for a couple years now, straight eyebrows have become all the rage, as they're associated with a lifted, model-like bone structure. People have even resorted to shaving off the tails of their brows to achieve this high-fashion look—but isn’t it time to give your brows a rest?
As you can probably guess, we would never suggest shaving off half of your brows—try this instead.
How to fake a straight eyebrow.
The straight brow trend has recently gone viral, but not because it simply looks chic—instead, TikTokers report seeing a significant lift in their face, suspecting the tail of the brow was previously dragging down their eyes.
That's why users report shaving, waxing, or plucking off the tail of their brows and filling it in straighter with a pencil; but brow expert Joey Healy recommends testing out the trend using makeup first.
“You can use concealer to conceal the end of the brow, and then draw on a straighter brow with a pencil just to see what the look is like,” he says. This will help you visualize how straight brows will actually appear on your unique face shape.
If you just want to make your current brows look more lifted, there’s a hack for that too: “Try to use a highlighter, like the Joey Healy High Rise Brow Concealer, under the brow arch, because that will make the brow tail look higher, help you with the straight look, and could give you some lift without removing hair,” Healy says.
All in all, don’t rush into brow trends, including this seemingly harmless trick. If you do, you’ll run the risk of permanently damaging your natural brow shape and may have a harder time growing back the hair you’ve lost.
The takeaway.
Brow trends may seem fun at first, but they can be seriously damaging if you’re not careful. Rather than opting for the straight brow via razors, test out the look using concealer and brow pencil. Or, for a lifted take on your natural brow, run concealer under the arch. If you’re still on the hunt for your perfect brow shape, this guide will help.
