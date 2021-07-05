Sometimes, what you put on your skin can come with annoying skin irritation. It's why derms often advise you to peel off your exercise clothing as soon as you can post-workout, as those sweaty fabrics can lead to clogged pores and body acne. It's why they suggest you apply a soothing emollient under a fitness tracker to prevent chafing. And, of course, we can't forget about masks: Since the face covering can create a humid environment for breakouts, pros recommend you avoid heavy and potentially comedogenic products under the mask area. All that to say, what you wear and use can absolutely affect your skin.

Even something as innocent as headphones: "Blackheads or open comedones can absolutely happen inside the ear canal, especially if you wear AirPods for long periods of time," says board-certified dermatologist and mbg Collective member Whitney Bowe, M.D., in a recent TikTok.

Ear blackheads don't exactly spark the most glamorous image, we know—but we're not ones to shy away from a sticky situation, are we? Ahead, find out what to do about these tech-induced breakouts.