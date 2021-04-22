mindbodygreen

This Derm's Favorite Skin Care Tip For A Hydrated Body Is Surprisingly Simple 

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director By Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director. Previously she worked at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
April 22, 2021 — 12:09 PM

So often in beauty, we think in steps, layers, and routines. I mean, a solid regimen is the cornerstone of your skin care routine, no? Well, perhaps we’ve taken this to be a bit too rigid: In the attempts to add structure to our beauty to-do lists, we’ve forgotten that these steps should flow together, feel organic, and work together. 

Case in point? Hydrating your body post shower. 

This derm wants you to think of cleansing + hydrating as one step.

Board-certified dermatologist Whitney Bowe, M.D. is one of our favorite skin care experts—so when she gives advice, we listen. Well on a recent episode of our beauty podcast Clean Beauty School, when asked what her go-to tip of late was, it was shockingly simple: “If I had to nail it down to the one sort of most important step that I think you can take in order to protect your skin barrier: It's to think about cleansing and moisturizing is one step,” says Bowe. 

The problem is when you mentally separate the two actions, you may not feel inclined to complete the second. “So often people will get out of the shower and they'll dry off with a towel and they'll get dressed. And if you just took a moment and you put your body moisturizer and your face moisturizer in the bathroom—within seconds, within moments of patting dry—you are doing such amazing things for that skin barrier, you're feeding your microbiome, and you're trapping in that moisture.” We may even go as far as to recommend keeping your body moisturizer in the shower, so you can apply just after you’ve patted dry. 

The takeaway.

Sometimes the best advice is the most simple—truly, why overthink and over complicate skin care? As long as you’re tending to skin, hydrating it, and being gentle, you can feel confident that you’re doing skin care right. 

