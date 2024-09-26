This is why calling dysthymia "low grade depression" cheapens it, because some people have become so well-adapted to looking like they're functioning well, when they're actually fight tooth-and-nail to keep up that façade. There's often an increasingly complex and perilous house of cards stacked up as well, from lifestyle expenses, to up-keeping loved ones, to the shame of being outed. But keeping up appearances gets increasingly exhausting over time, and the longer this goes on, the bigger the chasm between appearances and reality, which makes it harder to maintain and simultaneously more urgent to maintain.