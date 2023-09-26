Here’s the deal: You don’t need to denigrate the priorities that got you to where you are today, even if you think they are silly, small-minded or unspiritual. You do not need to suddenly become zen and pretend that accomplishments don’t matter to you, because if that is what your life has always revolved around and you’re fighting it because you think it’s wrong, then you're adding to your own suffering. In essence, perhaps it’s useful to make peace with what got you here.