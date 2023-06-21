According to professional dream analyst Lauri Loewenberg, dreaming of being shot is quite common, though there are a number of different scenarios that can play out.

Generally, she says, the main reason people might dream of being shot relates to feeling victimized, or otherwise on the receiving end of someone elses wrongdoing. Perhaps you feel criticized, insulted, or wounded, she explains, with the gun representing an emotional weapon more so than a literal one.

"When it's used against you, someone is emotionally wounding you—but it can also relate to your ability to fight back and protect yourself from someone else's wounding actions and remarks," Loewenberg tells mindbodygreen.

Depending on where you were shot on the body, where the dream location is, and who shot you, you can dig deeper into understanding what your particular dream means.