Some might wake up instantly when they're shot in a dream, but if you can feel yourself dying in the dream after being shot, Loewenberg says this can mean there's something your subconscious wants you to change about how you handle criticism and victimization. "Some of us take criticism really hard—we don't let it go. This dream is your subconscious telling you that you need to let this part of you die and rebuild yourself as someone with thicker skin," she notes.