mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
You Can Have Chocolate For Breakfast With These Keto-Muffins

You Can Have Chocolate For Breakfast With These Keto-Muffins

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. journalism and a B.A. in english literature from Boston University.
Chocolate muffin on wood plate and white ceramic plate with fork on a table sprinkled with sea salt and accompanied with tea

Image by Hung Quach / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
December 19, 2020 — 11:04 AM

Muffins probably aren't the option that comes to mind when you think of a keto-friendly breakfast—after all, the keto diet is all about limiting carbs and refined sugars. But this recipe from The Beginner's Keto Meal Plan proves us wrong and puts chocolate keto muffins easily within reach.

Like many ketogenic baked goods, this recipe begins with almond flour. Made of ground blanched almonds, it's provides some nutrients and is actually a relatively good source of vitamin E. And these may technically fit into the breakfast category as muffins, they've got plenty of chocolate so they wouldn't necessarily feel out of place for dessert, either.

The muffins are sweetened with a type of keto-friendly powdered sugar called erythritol. "Erythritol is a sugar alcohol. These are a naturally occurring class of compounds that actually stimulate receptors on the tongue that pick up sweetness," explained Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN.

While you don't need to wait for a special occasion to enjoy this recipe, they'd be a welcome addition to a holiday spread. If you are planning to prep them for a week of breakfasts, they'll keep up to five days in the fridge.

Double Chocolate Muffins

Ingredients

  • 1 ¼ cups almond flour
  • ¾ cup powdered erythritol
  • 2 tbsp ground flaxseed
  • ½ unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • ½ tsp ground cinnamon
  • 5 tbsp butter, melted
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • ½ cup unsweetened almond milk
  • ¼ cup sour cream
  • 2 eggs
  • ½ sugar-free chocolate chips or 70% dark chocolate, chopped
Advertisement

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a muffin tin with ten liners and set aside.
  2. In a large bowl, mix together the almond flour, erythritol, flaxseed, cocoa powder, baking powder and cinnamon.
  3. Stir the butter, vanilla, almond milk, and sour cream into the almond flour mixture.
  4. Add the eggs to the mixture and stir gently until fully combined. Fold in the chocolate.
  5. Fill the muffin tins one-half to three-quarters full. You can also weigh the batter on a food scale and divide by ten to get the exact weight of the batter per cup.
  6. Bake for 20 minutes , or until a toothpick comes out clean. Let cool for at least 30 minutes—an hour or more if possible—to allow them to firm up. Store in the fridge for up to 5 days or in the freezer for up to a month.
Reprinted with permission from The Beginner's Keto Meal Plan by Kassey Cameron, Page Street Publishing Co. 2020. Photo credit: Donna Crous

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english literature with honors from Boston University, and she has previously...

More On This Topic

Recipes

Need Soup Inspo? Here's What Recipe To Make, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Eliza Sullivan
Need Soup Inspo? Here's What Recipe To Make, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Recipes

This Pasta e Fagioli Recipe Is Filling, Healthy & Inexpensive

Melanie Lionello
This Pasta e Fagioli Recipe Is Filling, Healthy & Inexpensive
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Home

Are There Other Options When A Clothing Label Says "Dry Clean Only"?

Sarah Regan
Are There Other Options When A Clothing Label Says "Dry Clean Only"?
Routines

This One Exercise Will Get Your Glutes, Quads & Hamstrings Working

Sarah Regan
This One Exercise Will Get Your Glutes, Quads & Hamstrings Working
Integrative Health

How To Have A Feel-Good Runner's High — Without Running (Or Getting High)

Emma Loewe
How To Have A Feel-Good Runner's High — Without Running (Or Getting High)
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

It's Probably Time To Clean Your Hair Brush — Here's An Easy Guide

Alexandra Engler
It's Probably Time To Clean Your Hair Brush — Here's An Easy Guide
Sex

I'm A Sexologist: Here Are 7 Truths About Emotional & Sexual Intimacy

Kristie Overstreet, Ph.D., LPCC, LMHC, CST
I'm A Sexologist: Here Are 7 Truths About Emotional & Sexual Intimacy
Integrative Health

Having Trouble Concentrating? It May Have To Do With Your Gut

Abby Moore
Having Trouble Concentrating? It May Have To Do With Your Gut
Integrative Health

7 Expert-Approved Tips To Help Nix A Cold Fast + What Not To Do

Abby Moore
7 Expert-Approved Tips To Help Nix A Cold Fast + What Not To Do
Beauty

Want Glass Skin? Here Are 9 Stellar Korean Makeup Brands To Try

Jamie Schneider
Want Glass Skin? Here Are 9 Stellar Korean Makeup Brands To Try
Beauty

5 Ways To Trim Split Ends At Home, Straight From Top Hairstylists

Jamie Schneider
5 Ways To Trim Split Ends At Home, Straight From Top Hairstylists
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/double-chocolate-keto-muffin-recipe

Your article and new folder have been saved!