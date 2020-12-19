You Can Have Chocolate For Breakfast With These Keto-Muffins
Muffins probably aren't the option that comes to mind when you think of a keto-friendly breakfast—after all, the keto diet is all about limiting carbs and refined sugars. But this recipe from The Beginner's Keto Meal Plan proves us wrong and puts chocolate keto muffins easily within reach.
Like many ketogenic baked goods, this recipe begins with almond flour. Made of ground blanched almonds, it's provides some nutrients and is actually a relatively good source of vitamin E. And these may technically fit into the breakfast category as muffins, they've got plenty of chocolate so they wouldn't necessarily feel out of place for dessert, either.
The muffins are sweetened with a type of keto-friendly powdered sugar called erythritol. "Erythritol is a sugar alcohol. These are a naturally occurring class of compounds that actually stimulate receptors on the tongue that pick up sweetness," explained Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN.
While you don't need to wait for a special occasion to enjoy this recipe, they'd be a welcome addition to a holiday spread. If you are planning to prep them for a week of breakfasts, they'll keep up to five days in the fridge.
Double Chocolate Muffins
Ingredients
- 1 ¼ cups almond flour
- ¾ cup powdered erythritol
- 2 tbsp ground flaxseed
- ½ unsweetened cocoa powder
- 2 tsp baking powder
- ½ tsp ground cinnamon
- 5 tbsp butter, melted
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- ½ cup unsweetened almond milk
- ¼ cup sour cream
- 2 eggs
- ½ sugar-free chocolate chips or 70% dark chocolate, chopped
Method
- Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a muffin tin with ten liners and set aside.
- In a large bowl, mix together the almond flour, erythritol, flaxseed, cocoa powder, baking powder and cinnamon.
- Stir the butter, vanilla, almond milk, and sour cream into the almond flour mixture.
- Add the eggs to the mixture and stir gently until fully combined. Fold in the chocolate.
- Fill the muffin tins one-half to three-quarters full. You can also weigh the batter on a food scale and divide by ten to get the exact weight of the batter per cup.
- Bake for 20 minutes , or until a toothpick comes out clean. Let cool for at least 30 minutes—an hour or more if possible—to allow them to firm up. Store in the fridge for up to 5 days or in the freezer for up to a month.
