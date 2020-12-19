Muffins probably aren't the option that comes to mind when you think of a keto-friendly breakfast—after all, the keto diet is all about limiting carbs and refined sugars. But this recipe from The Beginner's Keto Meal Plan proves us wrong and puts chocolate keto muffins easily within reach.

Like many ketogenic baked goods, this recipe begins with almond flour. Made of ground blanched almonds, it's provides some nutrients and is actually a relatively good source of vitamin E. And these may technically fit into the breakfast category as muffins, they've got plenty of chocolate so they wouldn't necessarily feel out of place for dessert, either.

The muffins are sweetened with a type of keto-friendly powdered sugar called erythritol. "Erythritol is a sugar alcohol. These are a naturally occurring class of compounds that actually stimulate receptors on the tongue that pick up sweetness," explained Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN.

While you don't need to wait for a special occasion to enjoy this recipe, they'd be a welcome addition to a holiday spread. If you are planning to prep them for a week of breakfasts, they'll keep up to five days in the fridge.