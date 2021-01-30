The ingredient gets its acclaim from its dense nutrient profile. Called a “natural elixir of youth,” it contains several special actives: vitamin A, D, and C, as well as proteins and fatty acids. This blend of nutrients is significant for several reasons.

First up, vitamin A—or what retinol is derived from. Retinol is beloved for its ability to encourage skin cell turnover and help skin cells act younger, however, it is notoriously difficult on skin. However, natural alternatives, like vitamin A or bakuchiol, don’t have the same issues of irritation. (That being said: They’re also not as potent nor do they all work in the same ways which is a good thing for many of us with sensitive skin!) Donkey milk contains a surprisingly high amount of the antioxidant, so one of the main functions of the ingredient is skin cell renewal. Expect to see younger, brighter looking skin with regular use.

Vitamin D is one of the most important vitamins for our skin—as it can help deter premature aging and has major anti-inflammatory properties. Some studies suggest it can help ease inflammatory skin conditions like eczema, rosacea, and acne. However, vitamin D’s relationship with the skin is a complex one. The primary way humans get it is through UV exposure, but we also know that too much of that has adverse effects on the skin. It’s vital to take it as a supplement for your overall health, yes, but you can also help soothe stressed out skin when used topically. Donkey milk naturally contains the vitamin, unlike other milks.

Then we have a host of other ingredients, like vitamin C ("Vitamin C is one of the few active ingredients that can benefit all skin types," says Elizabeth Tanzi, M.D., board-certified dermatologist.) This can help improve collagen production in the skin, as well as fight free radicals and help overall tone. Then there’s the proteins and fatty acids to help moisture skin as well.