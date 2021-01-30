Vitamin D is one of the most important vitamins for our skin—as it can help deter premature aging and has major anti-inflammatory properties. Some studies suggest it can help ease inflammatory skin conditions1 like eczema, rosacea, and acne. However, vitamin D's relationship with the skin is a complex one. The primary way humans get it is through UV exposure, but we also know that too much of that has adverse effects on the skin. It's vital to take it as a supplement for your overall health, yes, but you can also help soothe stressed-out skin with it when you use it topically. Donkey milk naturally contains the vitamin, unlike other milks.