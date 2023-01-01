Add Milk Thistle To Your Dry January Tool Kit For Additional Liver Support*
Sober curiosity is all the rage these days, which means many people are stepping into their first days of “Dry January” this week—and for good reason. In a 2016 study from Health Psychology, individuals that participated in Dry January1 reported sleeping better, saving money, losing weight, having more energy, and even being able to concentrate better.
We all know the downsides of drinking, and sometimes alcohol becomes a larger influence in your life than you’d like. Whether you’re looking to reevaluate your relationship with drinking or simply want to give your liver a well-deserved break, we’ve got just the tool to help you succeed.
Advertisement
Milk thistle: Your liver’s new BFF.
Renowned for its liver-supporting actions, milk thistle is an Ayurvedic herb that can be found in liver detoxification supplements (like mindbodygreen's daily detox+). It helps protect the liver and its essential functions by acting on free radicals that are produced when the liver breaks down compounds as part of the body's natural and critical detoxification pathways.*
Milk thistle's detoxifying actions can also help counteract the effects of unwanted toxins—like environmental toxins, pollutants, and chemicals.* Essentially, this powerhouse botanical helps regulate and buffer liver enzymes to help the body's detox system stand up to modern environmental toxins.*
"Milk thistle aids in eliminating toxins that have built up in the liver, in addition to helping restore liver cells that have been affected by increased toxin exposure,"* functional medicine practitioner William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C. previously shared with mindbodygreen.
According to a 2015 Antioxidants review, a phytochemical powerhouse in milk thistle called silymarin also supports glutathione production2 (the body's "master antioxidant"), which is an absolutely critical antioxidant for proper detoxification.* What's more, silymarin largely supports and helps protect the liver by acting as a toxin blockage agent (i.e., inhibiting toxins from binding to liver cells), per a Phytocology Research review.*
Advertisement
The takeaway.
If you're hoping to maximize the benefits of your Dry January (and it's safe to assume you are, considering you're giving up alcohol for an entire month), then consider taking a science-backed supplement with milk thistle like daily detox+, which also features glutathione, NAC, selenium, and vitamin C. Your liver will thank you!
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition. Chamberlain believes in taking small steps to improve your well-being—whether that means eating more plant-based foods, checking in with a therapist weekly, or spending quality time with your closest friends. When she isn’t typing away furiously at her keyboard, you can find her cooking in the kitchen, hanging outside, or doing a vinyasa flow.