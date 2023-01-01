Sober curiosity is all the rage these days, which means many people are stepping into their first days of “Dry January” this week—and for good reason. In a 2016 study from Health Psychology, individuals that participated in Dry January1 reported sleeping better, saving money, losing weight, having more energy, and even being able to concentrate better.

We all know the downsides of drinking, and sometimes alcohol becomes a larger influence in your life than you’d like. Whether you’re looking to reevaluate your relationship with drinking or simply want to give your liver a well-deserved break, we’ve got just the tool to help you succeed.