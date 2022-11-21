Let's Clear This Up—Does Retinol Thin Your Skin Or Not?

Let’s be honest: What thin skin looks like to you will probably be different to somebody else. But in this context, "thin" generally means a loss of density. This can also lead to crepey skin, as some call it.

Now, if your skin appears thick and supple when you’re young but slowly thins as you age, what’s causing that shift? Well, it’s all about collagen production—which begins to slow down when you reach your mid-20s, by about 1% each year1 .

When you lose collagen in your skin, it begins to look wrinkled, fragile, and fine. "It may also sag or feel loose," board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., once told mbg. To be clear, there’s nothing wrong with aging skin. However, if you want to keep your skin looking taut and firm as you grow older, there are definitely healthy ways to do so.