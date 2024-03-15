According to dermatology nurse practitioner Jodi Logerfo, Ph.D., there is some research to document this correlation. “There was a study that was done in China that investigated the aging patterns and their contributing factors. In this study, oily skin seemed to be more protected against wrinkling and facial laxity than dry skin,” she says, referring to a 2009 survey study published in the Journal of Zhejiang University Science1 .