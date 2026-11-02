Can Creatine Help Your Muscles Bounce Back After An Injury?
Getting back to exercise after an injury can be frustrating. Your usual weights feel heavier, and the muscle you worked hard to build may look and feel different. This is normal—regaining strength takes time—but can anything help speed up that process?
A new systematic review examines whether creatine can support muscle recovery after periods of inactivity, specifically when people return to exercise. Here's what they found.
About the review
Creatine is a compound stored in your muscles that helps produce energy during short, intense activities like weightlifting.
It's well known for supporting muscle strength and growth, but researchers wanted to explore whether it could also help people rebuild muscle after immobilization from an injury.
They reviewed six randomized, placebo-controlled trials involving 118 participants, most of whom were between ages 15 to 24. The studies examined creatine monohydrate supplementation during one to two weeks of immobilization and, in some cases, the rehabilitation period that followed.
Creatine helped support muscle recovery during rehabilitation
When participants resumed resistance training after an injury, creatine supplementation was associated with greater improvements in several measures of muscle recovery.
Compared to those taking a placebo, participants taking creatine saw larger increases in quadricep size, lower-body lean mass, and power when they returned to the gym. One trial also found better endurance recovery, and strength improvements were similar between groups.
During periods of immobilization, some studies suggested creatine helped preserve lean mass, but the benefits were less consistent.
Larger studies are needed to confirm these findings, but the results offer an encouraging look at creatine's potential role in rehabilitation.
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Why creatine may work better alongside strength training
Creatine appeared to be most useful when muscles were once again being challenged through exercise. This is because creatine helps your muscles replenish ATP, a molecule that provides the energy needed to contract during exercise. When you're lifting weights, your muscles use ATP to power each repetition.
Strength training also triggers muscle repair and growth. By helping supply energy during exercise, creatine may support these processes as your muscles adapt and regain strength.
Simply put, creatine showed greater benefits when participants returned to training because creatine has more opportunity to help your muscles when they are actively working.
How to support your return to strength training
If you're recovering from an injury or surgery, rebuilding muscle takes time.
Once cleared by your healthcare provider, ease back into resistance training by starting with manageable weights and gradually increasing the challenge. This is called progressive overload, and it helps your muscles adapt as they gain strength.
It also may be worth discussing creatine monohydrate with your healthcare provider as part of your rehabilitation plan. But remember, this research suggests its potential benefits are most relevant once you're actively rebuilding muscle.
The takeaway
Creatine has the potential to be a great sidekick to your rehab routine. When combined with resistance training, it may support an increase in muscle size, strength, and power. Think of it as a way to give your comeback a little extra support.