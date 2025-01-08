The Science-Backed Morning Habit You’re Missing–It Only Takes 5 Minutes

The simplest hack to support your circadian rhythm? Get outside for 5–10 minutes first thing in the morning. Holmes explains that this simple act of exposure to natural light—even on cloudy days—signals to your body that it’s time to wake up. Morning sunlight suppresses melatonin and triggers a natural spike in cortisol, the body’s “get-up-and-go” hormone. This early cortisol release doesn’t just wake you up—it sets the stage for better focus, energy, and metabolism throughout the day. It also primes your body for restful sleep later that night.