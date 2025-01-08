Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

The Science-Backed Morning Habit You’re Missing–It Only Takes 5 Minutes

Ava Durgin
Author:
Ava Durgin
January 08, 2025
Ava Durgin
mindbodygreen Writer
By Ava Durgin
Image by Kristen Holmes x mbg creative
January 08, 2025

Feeling groggy in the morning or struggling to wind down at night? A recent guest on the mindbodygreen podcast, Kristen Holmes, psycho-physiologist and leading scientist at WHOOP, believes the solution might be simpler than you think. And it starts with just five minutes each morning.

What is the circadian rhythm?

Your circadian rhythm is your body’s 24-hour internal clock that syncs with the natural light-dark cycle. It governs when you feel awake, sleepy, hungry, and energized. Holmes emphasizes that the circadian rhythm is foundational to every aspect of your health. “When circadian rhythms are disrupted, it creates a ripple effect that throws everything off—your mood, energy levels, and even your capacity to show up in life,” she explains.

Interestingly, sleep—often the primary focus—is just an output of your circadian rhythm, not the rhythm itself. So, if you’re struggling with sleep, the solution isn’t just about blackout curtains or calming teas. It’s about aligning your body’s clock first.

The 5-minute habit to set your rhythm

The simplest hack to support your circadian rhythm? Get outside for 5–10 minutes first thing in the morning. Holmes explains that this simple act of exposure to natural light—even on cloudy days—signals to your body that it’s time to wake up. Morning sunlight suppresses melatonin and triggers a natural spike in cortisol, the body’s “get-up-and-go” hormone. This early cortisol release doesn’t just wake you up—it sets the stage for better focus, energy, and metabolism throughout the day. It also primes your body for restful sleep later that night.

Morning sunlight also has downstream benefits for mood and stress management. Although counterintuitive, the initial cortisol boost can actually lower your stress levels and enhance stress resilience throughout the day. Sunlight exposure also increases serotonin, the “feel-good” neurotransmitter, which later converts to melatonin to prepare your body for sleep.

Can’t get outside right away? Holmes suggests turning on all the lights in your home to mimic sunlight. While not quite as effective as the real thing, this can still help cue your body that it’s time to be awake and active. Once the sun rises, aim to get outside to maximize these circadian-supporting benefits.

Consistency is key

Your body thrives on regularity. By sticking to consistent wake times and morning light exposure, you’re training your body to predict its daily needs, which Holmes says is essential for overall health. “We’re a predictive machine,” she reminds us. “The more consistent we are, the healthier we’ll be.”

The takeaway

If you’re looking for one small, science-backed habit that can transform your day, start with your morning light exposure. It’s quick, free, and incredibly effective at setting your circadian rhythm—unlocking better sleep, balanced hormones, and more energy. So tomorrow morning, step outside and let your body’s natural clock do the rest.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Rethink Your Fitness Resolution This Year With These 3 Revolutionary Guidelines
Healthy Weight

Rethink Your Fitness Resolution This Year With These 3 Revolutionary Guidelines

Jason Wachob

Why Does It Feel Like So Many Folks Have IBS? Experts Weigh In
Integrative Health

Why Does It Feel Like So Many Folks Have IBS? Experts Weigh In

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

The One Mistake People Always Make In Winter That Ruins Sleep
Integrative Health

The One Mistake People Always Make In Winter That Ruins Sleep

Sarah Regan

Eat These Foods If You Want To Prevent Heart Disease In The New Year
Integrative Health

Eat These Foods If You Want To Prevent Heart Disease In The New Year

Sarah Regan

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)
Integrative Health

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)

Braelyn Wood

Why It's Harder For Women To Look Toned Than Men (But Not Impossible)
Women's Health

Why It's Harder For Women To Look Toned Than Men (But Not Impossible)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Getting Enough Of This Brain-Critical Nutrient Reduces Your Dementia Risk By 32%
Integrative Health

Getting Enough Of This Brain-Critical Nutrient Reduces Your Dementia Risk By 32%

Morgan Chamberlain

4 Habits To Adopt Right Now To Lower Your Risk Of Early Dementia
Integrative Health

4 Habits To Adopt Right Now To Lower Your Risk Of Early Dementia

Emily Kelleher

Want To Upgrade Your Health Right Now? 7 Easy Tips From Mayo Clinic Diet Experts
Integrative Health

Want To Upgrade Your Health Right Now? 7 Easy Tips From Mayo Clinic Diet Experts

Morgan Chamberlain

Rethink Your Fitness Resolution This Year With These 3 Revolutionary Guidelines
Healthy Weight

Rethink Your Fitness Resolution This Year With These 3 Revolutionary Guidelines

Jason Wachob

Why Does It Feel Like So Many Folks Have IBS? Experts Weigh In
Integrative Health

Why Does It Feel Like So Many Folks Have IBS? Experts Weigh In

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

The One Mistake People Always Make In Winter That Ruins Sleep
Integrative Health

The One Mistake People Always Make In Winter That Ruins Sleep

Sarah Regan

Eat These Foods If You Want To Prevent Heart Disease In The New Year
Integrative Health

Eat These Foods If You Want To Prevent Heart Disease In The New Year

Sarah Regan

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)
Integrative Health

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)

Braelyn Wood

Why It's Harder For Women To Look Toned Than Men (But Not Impossible)
Women's Health

Why It's Harder For Women To Look Toned Than Men (But Not Impossible)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Getting Enough Of This Brain-Critical Nutrient Reduces Your Dementia Risk By 32%
Integrative Health

Getting Enough Of This Brain-Critical Nutrient Reduces Your Dementia Risk By 32%

Morgan Chamberlain

4 Habits To Adopt Right Now To Lower Your Risk Of Early Dementia
Integrative Health

4 Habits To Adopt Right Now To Lower Your Risk Of Early Dementia

Emily Kelleher

Want To Upgrade Your Health Right Now? 7 Easy Tips From Mayo Clinic Diet Experts
Integrative Health

Want To Upgrade Your Health Right Now? 7 Easy Tips From Mayo Clinic Diet Experts

Morgan Chamberlain

Rethink Your Fitness Resolution This Year With These 3 Revolutionary Guidelines
Healthy Weight

Rethink Your Fitness Resolution This Year With These 3 Revolutionary Guidelines

Jason Wachob

Why Does It Feel Like So Many Folks Have IBS? Experts Weigh In
Integrative Health

Why Does It Feel Like So Many Folks Have IBS? Experts Weigh In

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

The One Mistake People Always Make In Winter That Ruins Sleep
Integrative Health

The One Mistake People Always Make In Winter That Ruins Sleep

Sarah Regan

Eat These Foods If You Want To Prevent Heart Disease In The New Year
Integrative Health

Eat These Foods If You Want To Prevent Heart Disease In The New Year

Sarah Regan

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)
Integrative Health

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)

Braelyn Wood

Why It's Harder For Women To Look Toned Than Men (But Not Impossible)
Women's Health

Why It's Harder For Women To Look Toned Than Men (But Not Impossible)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Getting Enough Of This Brain-Critical Nutrient Reduces Your Dementia Risk By 32%
Integrative Health

Getting Enough Of This Brain-Critical Nutrient Reduces Your Dementia Risk By 32%

Morgan Chamberlain

4 Habits To Adopt Right Now To Lower Your Risk Of Early Dementia
Integrative Health

4 Habits To Adopt Right Now To Lower Your Risk Of Early Dementia

Emily Kelleher

Want To Upgrade Your Health Right Now? 7 Easy Tips From Mayo Clinic Diet Experts
Integrative Health

Want To Upgrade Your Health Right Now? 7 Easy Tips From Mayo Clinic Diet Experts

Morgan Chamberlain

Exactly When To Get Important Health Exams, Based On Your Age
Integrative Health

Exactly When To Get Important Health Exams, Based On Your Age

Alexis Shields, N.D.

Rethink Your Fitness Resolution This Year With These 3 Revolutionary Guidelines
Healthy Weight

Rethink Your Fitness Resolution This Year With These 3 Revolutionary Guidelines

Jason Wachob

Why Does It Feel Like So Many Folks Have IBS? Experts Weigh In
Integrative Health

Why Does It Feel Like So Many Folks Have IBS? Experts Weigh In

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

The One Mistake People Always Make In Winter That Ruins Sleep
Integrative Health

The One Mistake People Always Make In Winter That Ruins Sleep

Sarah Regan

Eat These Foods If You Want To Prevent Heart Disease In The New Year
Integrative Health

Eat These Foods If You Want To Prevent Heart Disease In The New Year

Sarah Regan

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)
Integrative Health

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)

Braelyn Wood

Why It's Harder For Women To Look Toned Than Men (But Not Impossible)
Women's Health

Why It's Harder For Women To Look Toned Than Men (But Not Impossible)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Getting Enough Of This Brain-Critical Nutrient Reduces Your Dementia Risk By 32%
Integrative Health

Getting Enough Of This Brain-Critical Nutrient Reduces Your Dementia Risk By 32%

Morgan Chamberlain

4 Habits To Adopt Right Now To Lower Your Risk Of Early Dementia
Integrative Health

4 Habits To Adopt Right Now To Lower Your Risk Of Early Dementia

Emily Kelleher

Want To Upgrade Your Health Right Now? 7 Easy Tips From Mayo Clinic Diet Experts
Integrative Health

Want To Upgrade Your Health Right Now? 7 Easy Tips From Mayo Clinic Diet Experts

Morgan Chamberlain

Exactly When To Get Important Health Exams, Based On Your Age
Integrative Health

Exactly When To Get Important Health Exams, Based On Your Age

Alexis Shields, N.D.

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.