In the pursuit of healthy, glossy strands, it's all about the scalp. It becomes even more important when the weather turns crisper, as flakes and dryness tend to afflict those with even the most diligent of hair care regimens. If this sounds like a familiar predicament, you have two routes to take, here: You can snag a market scalp scrub to dissolve dead skin cells and stimulate the follicles, or you can cobble together your own treatment in the comfort of your own kitchen. With the latter, you know exactly what you're slathering on, and you can easily adjust the ingredients to your own liking. It makes you feel like a chemist, in the very best way.