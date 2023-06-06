Skip to content
The Beauty Routine Hair Care Expert Dianna Cohen Has Been Loving As Of Late

June 6, 2023
mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Dianna Cohen As Of Late
Image by Dianna Cohen / mbg Creative
June 6, 2023
Beauty routines are never truly stagnant—practices evolve and change like we do. In As of Late, we chat with influential folks about their current products and rituals. Here, we get a snapshot of what they're doing right now: the sacrosanct formulas they use until the last drop, the fresh launches they've got their eyes on, and of course, the why behind it all. 
Dianna Cohen has been a hair care enthusiast ever since she can remember. “Growing up in South Florida, all the kids would run into a chlorinated pool, and I would head over to a bathroom somewhere and dunk my head under the sink, just to fill the fiber with fresh water before it got dunked in chlorine,” the founder of Crown Affair tells me. (As someone who frequently forgets to protect her strands pre-dip, I'm blown away by her dedication.)

One of her most unforgettable holiday gifts was the iconic Mason Pearson: “My first big hair brush,” she recounts. She revels in the memory of using that hair brush every night before bed—an intimate, mother-daughter ritual she still cherishes to this day. “It was my mom who really taught me how to take care of my hair,” she adds. 

It seems creating a hair care brand—especially one with ritual at its core—was simply written in the stars for Cohen. But even she knows that a glorious mane requires more than high-quality creams and serums; your nutrition, mental health, and overall well-being habits totally play a role in the look and feel of your hair. A glossy leave-in falls short in the face of stressed, unhappy follicles. 

So here, find Cohen’s beauty and wellness must-haves for glowing skin, a calm mind, and of course, shiny, thriving hair. 

The tried-and-true: Trusty tools

“Just generally brushing my hair. I feel like whenever someone is like, ‘I’m having issues with my scalp. What do I do?’ I'm like, ‘Are you brushing your hair?’ 

“On non-wash days, I brush my hair when it's dry, and I genuinely believe it makes your hair healthier and stronger. And putting in that time consistently allows you to do less work on the back end.

“It's also just a beautiful ritual and a really intimate way to connect with yourself. Or if you have a family member or friend…I love brushing people's hair. I love having my hair brushed.

"The second one, which is more recent in my life but I've been doing for about a year now, is gua sha. I use one of the stainless steel tools. I do it twice a day for three minutes, and I swear on my life it has changed my face. I just looked puffier before.

“[My gua sha] is from a brand called Pause Well-Aging—I love their tool. That and the Crown Affair Brush No. 001 are my trusty tools. I always joke that they're my Harry Potter wands. I'm very connected to them, and I need them wherever I go.” 

Crown Affair The Brush No. 001

$ 74
Once you use this handmade beechwood tool, you won’t ever look back. It features both shorter boar bristles and longer nylon bristles; the former helps distribute your natural oils throughout your strands, while the latter detangles and stimulates your scalp. Not to mention, it’s hand-carved in Italy—it’s the epitome of luxury.
Crown Affair The Brush No. 001

Pause Well-Aging Fascia Stimulating Tool

$ 115
Stainless steel tools are superb for defaulting puffiness, as the material always stays cool, even without popping it in the fridge. It’s also non-porous, which makes it easy to clean and perfect for acne-prone skin. The unique design hugs your cheekbones and jawline so effortlessly, allowing you to move all that sticky tension and lymphatic buildup.
Pause Well-Aging Fascia Stimulating Tool

The surprise hit: Toe stretchers

“Have you heard of YogaToes? My friend Brandon, who's a doctor, was telling me about them, and then my friend Anna, who is a ballerina, was telling me about them, and in the same day they were both talking about this thing. They're literally these toe stretchers. We have a group thread now, and we all wear our YogaToes at night. 

“They look like the foam toe separators [from nail salons], but they're designed to separate your toes. I couldn’t imagine this feeling good—I feel amazing. It's like a wellness tool, in a way. I use them every night when I'm watching TV or doing work. I put my little YogaToes in, and I find that I'm much more balanced. Sometimes I tend to lean on the outside of my feet, and I'm more on the arches now. 

“The other thing, too, is that it's kind of awkward to walk in them, and I feel like in this culture, you really have to create structures in your life to rest. They're weirdly my ‘time-out toes.’ They just make me sit down, read, watch something, [and] decompress for an hour and a half.” 

YogaToes Toe Stretcher & Toe Separator

$ 37
Honestly? I’m sold. If you spend a lot of time on your feet (city dwellers, I’m looking at you), you need these toe stretchers in your life. It’s one of those items that you don’t realize you’ve been missing—but give ‘em a whirl and you’ll see just how essential they are.
YogaToes Toe Stretcher & Toe Separator

The secret: A good stretch

“I really feel like stretching is the secret in the sense that nobody does it. I notice such a difference in how my body moves and is presented in the world when I don't feel open. So that is a huge thing that I do every day for at least 10 minutes. 

“It's basically a light vinyasa flow that I'll do. I do it in the morning. I usually listen to a poetry podcast I love called Poetry Unbound—it’s this Irish theologian—and I just like listening to his voice and stretching. 

“I love pigeon pose, opening my hips. That to me is the ultimate secret, because otherwise I'm just sitting in a chair working all day. You feel that buildup, and you need to just release. Your back and your hips hold so much, and you really need to make the time to properly release.” 

The up and coming: Proactive physical therapy 

“I'm obsessed with dry needling. I've been going to acupuncture for a while, and not all acupuncturists will do dry needling, but [it’s great] if you have a physical therapist and you have any pain. It's not just about corrections; it's different than just hitting the meridian points. [It’s] going really specific and kind of tweaking it. I can't express the feeling of it—it's just that release that is life changing.

“People usually don't do it unless they have some kind of trauma or they’re going to see a physical therapist, which usually only happens when you have an injury. But proactively seeing a physical therapist is something I started to do since moving to Miami, even when I don't have an issue to do restorative work on.” 

The splurge: A fancy eye cream

“The La Prairie Pure Gold Radiance Eye Cream. It shouldn't be as much as it is, but I love how it feels. I love the experience of it. For the record, I don't buy the $700 bottle. The bottle I buy is a few hundred dollars. I just feel so hydrated. 

“I love the Dieux eye cream as well, which is obviously at a much more affordable price point. I alternate that with Sunday Riley's Auto Correct in the morning. Then at night I'll use the La Prairie gold cream. It feels very fancy and indulgent, and I love all of their components. I'm very much a sucker for components and packaging—I feel like that's part of the deal.

“It comes with a little gold spoon. There's just something very graceful about it that is indulgent—not just the product but the action itself is a nice little thing in skin care.” 

La Prairie Pure Gold Radiance Eye Cream

$ 700
Is this the priciest eye cream I’ve ever seen? Perhaps, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a beauty lover who doesn’t sing its praises. It contains literal gold particles with an exclusive technology that ushers them seep into the skin, replenishing and brightening skin tone while smoothing out the surface.
La Prairie Pure Gold Radiance Eye Cream

Dieux Auracle Reviving Eye Gel

$ 44
With biotech-derived algae, peptides, and glycerin, this eye gel deeply hydrates and plumps those fragile under-eyes—superb for fine lines and dark circles.
Dieux Auracle Reviving Eye Gel

Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening + Depuffing Eye Cream for Dark Circles

$ 65
If you’re looking for more of an energizing, de-puffing eye cream, this caffeine- and Brazilian ginseng-infused formula is your best bet. It offers an immediately lifted look, plus antioxidant-rich lutein fights free radicals and enhances your glow.
Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening + Depuffing Eye Cream for Dark Circles

The steal: Acne patches & protein bars

“I'm obsessed with Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patches. I've been breaking out with travel and moving, and I go through those things like water. I've tried a lot of other patches, and they are the best. They're just really effective.

“[Also] IQBAR. They're the only bars [I’ve seen] that is keto and gluten-free. I used to try a lot of other bars, and this is without a question the best. I love the matcha chai flavor. I have them on me all of the time.

“I'm not Celiac, but I'm ANA positive1, and it's wild realizing how much gluten is in everything. So I love these bars, and I think they're pretty affordable. It's also a unique flavor—I feel bars tend to either be peanut butter and chocolate or peanut butter and sea salt. They have really unique flavors, which I like, too.” 

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original

$ 12
I agree with Cohen: Hero Cosmetics has the best acne patches I’ve tried. There’s something about their medical-grade hydrocolloid that really sucks up all the gunk. I can’t count how many boxes I’ve blown through; they're truly a godsend for pesky breakouts.
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original

IQBAR Matcha Chai

$ 25
These delicious bars contain 12 grams of plant-based pea protein, along with flaxseeds, coconut oil, and lion’s mane to nourish your body and brain. (That’s why it’s called an "IQ" bar!) The earthy matcha flavor combines perfectly with sweet and spicy chai—certainly unique from your average peanut butter bar.
IQBAR Matcha Chai

The signature: "No-makeup makeup" hair

“I would say now—and this is different because I used to use hot tools a lot more pre-COVID—it’s the air-dry. Just like an easy, cool, ‘no-makeup makeup’ air-dry. Whenever I have my hair done, people are like, ‘Wait, you look so different.’ 

“I hate the word ‘effortless,’ but it's a little bit more natural and not as polished, which is a bit unexpected from a hair care person. But I feel like my signature now is the ‘no-makeup makeup,’ middle part, air-dry vibe, which again was not my M.O. even a few years ago.

“It's not like you're not wearing makeup when you wear ‘no-makeup makeup.’ You’re just not doing a full beat, and there's a time and a place for both. I feel that way with hair care.” 

The carry-on: Dry shampoo & lip balm

“The Crown Affair Dry Shampoo. If I forgot it while I was traveling, I would run to the nearest Sephora. I am such a dry shampoo person, and I'm obsessed with ours, because it's like non-aerosol, super fluffy, silky, and I love the scent. It is so much better for your scalp [than traditional options], and it's just really nourishing, so I always have the little brush and jar. 

“I'm also a lip balm girl. I go through a million of them all the time. I wouldn't run back to the house if I forgot to bring dry shampoo for dinner, but I would 100% for lip balm. 

“The one I have right now is the new [formulation] of the Glossier Balm Dotcom. I will say with the new applicator, I'm definitely applying it more than I used to. And I'm really grateful to not have to use my fingers anymore, especially while traveling.” 

Crown Affair The Dry Shampoo

$ 36
Note: This is not your average dry shampoo. The fine powder gently absorbs oil without stripping your scalp completely, which leads to less irritation and dryness on that delicate skin. I’m very picky about my dry shampoos, but this is one I actually trust to extend my wash day. The fragrance is also unmatched—cool, light, and refreshing.
Crown Affair The Dry Shampoo

Glossier Balm Dotcom

$ 14
Glossier recently reformulated their famous Balm Dotcom with castor jelly instead of mineral oil. This not only makes the balm petroleum-free (and more environmentally friendly), but the castor jelly improves its moisture retention and staying power. Not bad for a more sustainable swap.
Glossier Balm Dotcom

What my dad taught me: Invest in self-care

“My dad doesn't know it, but he's a self-care king. He literally takes a bath every night. 

“It's so funny because he isn't really into beauty in a traditional sense, but he is always the person who goes outside and gets 15 minutes of sun. He always just seizes the day, even if it's just a 10 or 15 minute window to take care of himself. 

Again, he is not a self-proclaimed self-care king, but I was looking at these questions last night as I got off the phone with my dad. He was like, ‘Take a bath; take care of yourself.’ My dad is the one who really inspires me to seize the day.”

