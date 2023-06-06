Dianna Cohen has been a hair care enthusiast ever since she can remember. “Growing up in South Florida, all the kids would run into a chlorinated pool, and I would head over to a bathroom somewhere and dunk my head under the sink, just to fill the fiber with fresh water before it got dunked in chlorine,” the founder of Crown Affair tells me. (As someone who frequently forgets to protect her strands pre-dip, I'm blown away by her dedication.)

One of her most unforgettable holiday gifts was the iconic Mason Pearson: “My first big hair brush,” she recounts. She revels in the memory of using that hair brush every night before bed—an intimate, mother-daughter ritual she still cherishes to this day. “It was my mom who really taught me how to take care of my hair,” she adds.

It seems creating a hair care brand—especially one with ritual at its core—was simply written in the stars for Cohen. But even she knows that a glorious mane requires more than high-quality creams and serums; your nutrition, mental health, and overall well-being habits totally play a role in the look and feel of your hair. A glossy leave-in falls short in the face of stressed, unhappy follicles.

So here, find Cohen’s beauty and wellness must-haves for glowing skin, a calm mind, and of course, shiny, thriving hair.