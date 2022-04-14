It’s not just air pollution that impacts our ability to effectively detox, either—we’re facing a myriad of toxins from chemicals, pesticides, paints, certain plastics, heavy metals, and other contaminants that all require targeted filtering and removal from the body.

Specifically, our six organs of elimination—the liver, lungs, skin, gastrointestinal tract, lymph, and kidneys—cannot function optimally when there’s an overwhelming amount of unwanted compounds to remove.