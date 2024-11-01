Many people also experience more breakouts once the weather turns crisper—yes, sweaty summer days are notorious for promoting clogged pores, but acne and dehydrated skin often go hand in hand. "As your skin gets drier, it compensates by producing more oil. This process can clog your pores, causing acne," Rodney explains. "Add a product with retinol or benzoyl peroxide, like a gentle cleanser or serum, which can help with cell turnover, skin tone, and acne." Again, just make sure you adequately hydrate your skin post-wash—benzoyl peroxide, in particular, can be a bit drying.