To maintain your balmy, summer glow, proper hydration is crucial. “You’ll probably notice your skin gets a bit drier as fall comes around,” Rodney notes. “The air is cooler, and you are more likely to raise the temperature indoors. It’s important to use a thicker moisturizer to lock in and provide more hydration.”

Many people also experience more breakouts once the weather turns crisper—yes, sweaty summer days are notorious for promoting clogged pores, but acne and dehydrated skin often go hand in hand. “As your skin gets drier, it compensates by producing more oil. This process can clog your pores, causing acne,” Rodney explains. “Add a product with retinol or benzoyl peroxide, like a gentle cleanser or serum, which can help with cell turnover, skin tone, and acne.” Again, just make sure you adequately hydrate your skin post-wash—benzoyl peroxide, in particular, can be a bit drying.

Of course, we’d be remiss not to mention internal hydration, too. “Drinking lots of water is part of your skin care routine,” Rodney declares (remember: Everything is skin care!). “Of course, you don’t feel like hydrating or drinking lots of water when the temperature drops, but that does not mean you aren’t losing water daily or should stop drinking water. Listen to your skin and stay hydrated every day.”