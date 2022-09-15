 Skip to content

This Is A Dermatologist's Fall Skin Care Starter Pack (Thank Us Later)

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
September 15, 2022 — 12:01 PM
Every beauty professional has their non-negotiable steps. In our series, Like A Pro, we tap experts for the top three techniques they absolutely swear by. Here, you'll hear from a variety of industry insiders on the fail-safe tricks they always keep in their back pockets. We're all about simplifying your beauty regimen wherever you can, and sometimes the best routines are as easy as 1, 2, 3.

Not to be a major downer, but summer is quickly drawing to a close. Of course, there’s so much to be excited about come fall (changing leaves! Gorgeous beauty trends! Not sweating on your morning commute!) but if the end of summer breaks your heart just a teeny bit, you’re certainly not alone. 

Rather than mourning the warmer season, know that you can extend your sunny, beach goddess glow well into autumn. Board-certified dermatologist Ife J. Rodney, M.D., founder of Eternal Dermatology, is here to save your beloved summer complexion—below, she offers three essential tips to preserve a dewy, post-vacation visage. 

1. Don’t skimp on hydration. 

To maintain your balmy, summer glow, proper hydration is crucial. “You’ll probably notice your skin gets a bit drier as fall comes around,” Rodney notes. “The air is cooler, and you are more likely to raise the temperature indoors. It’s important to use a thicker moisturizer to lock in and provide more hydration.” 

Many people also experience more breakouts once the weather turns crisper—yes, sweaty summer days are notorious for promoting clogged pores, but acne and dehydrated skin often go hand in hand. “As your skin gets drier, it compensates by producing more oil. This process can clog your pores, causing acne,” Rodney explains. “Add a product with retinol or benzoyl peroxide, like a gentle cleanser or serum, which can help with cell turnover, skin tone, and acne.” Again, just make sure you adequately hydrate your skin post-wash—benzoyl peroxide, in particular, can be a bit drying. 

Of course, we’d be remiss not to mention internal hydration, too. “Drinking lots of water is part of your skin care routine,” Rodney declares (remember: Everything is skin care!). “Of course, you don’t feel like hydrating or drinking lots of water when the temperature drops, but that does not mean you aren’t losing water daily or should stop drinking water. Listen to your skin and stay hydrated every day.” 

2. Prioritize sun protection. 

One more time for the people in the back: Sun care is a round-the-clock job. “It’s natural to think you'll need less or you can skip some days since the temperature’s dropping and the sun is not out as long,” Rodney explains. “However, the sun is still doing its thing, even on windy, cloudy, or chilly days.”

You might not show as much skin come cooler weather, but it’s important to shield any exposed areas from the sun’s rays. Make sure to slather on sunscreen and reapply every two hours if you’re spending ample time outdoors—feel free to check out our favorite formulas, if you’re in the market for a refill. 

3. Don’t ignore body care. 

“Don’t skip body lotion,” says Rodney. It’s a year round tip, but you might get away with skipping an application or two during summer when the humidity runs high. However, come autumn, your skin will likely repay you with cracks, flakes, and itchiness. “Your entire body needs moisture and hydration as the seasons change,” Rodney explains. “Add a body lotion with [ingredients] like shea butter that lock in moisture.” 

See, shea butter is an excellent emollient, which means it can soften the skin and fill in any microcracks, and it has also been shown to seal moisture into the skin and protect the skin barrier. See here for the best shea butter products your skin will drink right up.  

The takeaway. 

The temperatures may turn cooler, but you can maintain a healthy summer complexion year-round. All it takes is proper skin hydration, sun protection (sun damage can certainly steal your glow, no?), and optimal body care. Take it from a top derm—radiant, supple skin knows no season.

