A Dermatologist Tip That Can Plump Crepey Skin In One Simple Step

Like many signs of aging, crepey skin can be attributed to collagen and elastin loss. As we age, the collagen in our skin slowly starts to decline, which leads to fine lines, sagging, and yes, crepey skin. So certainly that's a big part of the issue.

But it also has to do with hydration. On an old Clean Beauty School podcast episode, I spoke with board-certified holistic plastic surgeon Anthony Youn, M.D., who described parched skin like a raisin in comparison to a well-hydrated grape.

It's an apt analogy here, too. When your skin lacks moisture, the crepey appearance is more pronounced with wrinkles. Whereas when the epidermis is flooded with moisture, it's going to look supple and smooth.

So if you're seeing crepey skin start to appear on the backs of your hands, neck, or elsewhere on the body, take it as a sign that you need to up your moisturizer game. As board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D. once told us: "Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize—this can improve the appearance.”