Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Home

How To Deadhead Flowers + When You're Better Off Leaving Them Be

Emma Loewe
Author:
Emma Loewe
December 22, 2024
Emma Loewe
By Emma Loewe
mbg Contributor
Emma Loewe is the former Sustainability and Health Director at mindbodygreen. She is the author of "Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us" and the co-author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care." Emma received her B.A. in Environmental Science & Policy with a specialty in environmental communications from Duke University. In addition to penning over 1,500 mbg articles on topics from the water crisis in California to the rise of urban beekeeping, her work has appeared on Grist, Bloomberg News, Bustle, and Forbes.
Benefits
Plants to deadhead
Plants you don't need to deadhead
How to
FAQs
Image by pixelfit / Istock
December 22, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Want to keep your flower garden looking neat and tidy? Deadheading, that is: removing dead or spent flowers, is an essential step. Beyond helping your yard look better, deadheading can also make it healthier and more productive.

Here, gardening experts share everything you need to know to master the simple technique.

Why deadhead?

"Regular deadheading maintains a plant's appearance and improves its overall performance," Kelly Wilkniss, gardening expert and host of My Soulful Home on Smart Healthy Green Living, tells mbg.

Once flowers start to fade, plants start to turn their attention to generating seeds instead. "At that time the plant's energy is focused on the development of the seeds rather than the flowers," Wilkniss explains.

By removing dead flowers, you're telling your plant to keep producing new flowers instead of putting all its energy into seeds. "This results in healthier plants and a second or perhaps continual blooms," she adds.

In short, deadheading helps your garden produce more flowers and stay in bloom for longer, which is great for you and your local pollinators.

Flowers you should deadhead

A wide variety of annual and perennial plants can be deadheaded throughout the growing season. Here are a few that will appreciate the occasional cleanup:

  • Butterfly bushes
  • Coleus
  • Cosmos
  • Daisies
  • Delphiniums
  • Hydrangeas
  • Marigolds
  • Roses
  • Yarrow
  • Zinnias

Flowers you don't need to deadhead

There are some plants that don't need to be deadheaded, like ones that only bloom once a year. You can remove the dead flowers on these for aesthetic reasons, though doing so won't promote any new growth.

Some plants are also self-cleaning. Their flowers naturally fall once spent, making deadheading unnecessary. And then there are the varieties that you actually want to go to seed, like edible plants and flowers that have attractive seed pods.

Sabine H. Schoenberg, the CEO and co-founder of Smart Healthy Green Living, adds that some plants must reseed in order to bloom the following year and really shouldn't be deadheaded. When in doubt, double-check that yours will appreciate the trim.

Here are a few varieties that Schoenberg and Wilkniss say don't need deadheading:

  • Angelonias
  • Astilbes
  • Begonias
  • Calibrachoa
  • Impatiens 
  • Lantanas
  • Nemesias
  • Peonies
  • Sedums
  • Vincas

How to deadhead

Using your fingers

If a plant has a delicate enough stem, you can just remove its spent flowers using your hands. Simply pinch on the spot just below the spent flower, above the first set of full, healthy leaves, and pull it off.

Using scissors or snips

Flowers that have thicker, woodier stems, like roses, will require sharp scissors or garden snips. The same method applies: Cut the stem directly below the spent flower, above the healthy leaves.

Using shears

Deadheading is super easy, though it can get tedious depending on the size of your garden and the types of flowers you're growing. For plants that have lots of small buds, Wilkniss says that using shears to cut multiple flowers at a time can help the process go faster.

Once you see a large patch of faded blooms, simply "shear away the top few inches of the plant to remove the spent blossoms." This will help the entire plant grow back stronger.

Once you have your pile of spent flowers, add them to your compost bin so their nutrients can return to the land with time.

FAQs

When should I deadhead?

You should deadhead throughout the growing season, whenever you see flowers fading. "Deadheading starts after the 'first waves' of flowers," says Schoenberg. "It should be repeated whenever possible throughout the flowering cycle on those plants that benefit."

Where on the plant should I cut?

While it depends on the plant, yogi and plant lover Roos Kocken says you'll usually want to cut just below the dead flowers. If a flower has an especially long stem or everything on the stem is dead, feel free to cut the entire thing off. Just try not to snip any healthy-looking leaves, as this might affect the plant's ability to regrow new flowers.

How do I make deadheading less tedious?

Like weeding, deadheading can get monotonous. You can shake things up by trying these routines that turn gardening into a workout, reframing deadheading as a meditative activity, or recruiting a friend or family member to join you. (This is one garden task that kids could help with!)

The takeaway

Once you get the hang of deadheading, you might be surprised by how much the simple method can help your garden grow, especially when paired with other pruning techniques like pinching back. Ready? Grab those scissors or gardening gloves and get out there to clear away the old and make way for the new.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Wake Up Puffy? I’ve Tried So Many Remedies But This Is The First That Worked
Beauty

Wake Up Puffy? I’ve Tried So Many Remedies But This Is The First That Worked

Carleigh Ferrante

Want Brighter, Firmer Skin? 3 Changes To Make To Your Skin Care Routine
Beauty

Want Brighter, Firmer Skin? 3 Changes To Make To Your Skin Care Routine

Hannah Frye

Women Of All Ages Say This Power Pair Makes Crepey Hands Look Young & Rejuvenated
Beauty

Women Of All Ages Say This Power Pair Makes Crepey Hands Look Young & Rejuvenated

Carleigh Ferrante

Add These 3 Steps To Your Routine To Actually Fend Off Crepey Skin
Beauty

Add These 3 Steps To Your Routine To Actually Fend Off Crepey Skin

Hannah Frye

A Genius Way To Use Christmas Tree Needles Before You Toss It
Home

A Genius Way To Use Christmas Tree Needles Before You Toss It

Kami McBride

This Overnight Treatment Visibly Calms Redness & Fades Breakouts In Just One Use
Beauty

This Overnight Treatment Visibly Calms Redness & Fades Breakouts In Just One Use

Carleigh Ferrante

Wake Up Puffy? I’ve Tried So Many Remedies But This Is The First That Worked
Beauty

Wake Up Puffy? I’ve Tried So Many Remedies But This Is The First That Worked

Carleigh Ferrante

Want Brighter, Firmer Skin? 3 Changes To Make To Your Skin Care Routine
Beauty

Want Brighter, Firmer Skin? 3 Changes To Make To Your Skin Care Routine

Hannah Frye

Women Of All Ages Say This Power Pair Makes Crepey Hands Look Young & Rejuvenated
Beauty

Women Of All Ages Say This Power Pair Makes Crepey Hands Look Young & Rejuvenated

Carleigh Ferrante

Add These 3 Steps To Your Routine To Actually Fend Off Crepey Skin
Beauty

Add These 3 Steps To Your Routine To Actually Fend Off Crepey Skin

Hannah Frye

A Genius Way To Use Christmas Tree Needles Before You Toss It
Home

A Genius Way To Use Christmas Tree Needles Before You Toss It

Kami McBride

This Overnight Treatment Visibly Calms Redness & Fades Breakouts In Just One Use
Beauty

This Overnight Treatment Visibly Calms Redness & Fades Breakouts In Just One Use

Carleigh Ferrante

Wake Up Puffy? I’ve Tried So Many Remedies But This Is The First That Worked
Beauty

Wake Up Puffy? I’ve Tried So Many Remedies But This Is The First That Worked

Carleigh Ferrante

Want Brighter, Firmer Skin? 3 Changes To Make To Your Skin Care Routine
Beauty

Want Brighter, Firmer Skin? 3 Changes To Make To Your Skin Care Routine

Hannah Frye

Women Of All Ages Say This Power Pair Makes Crepey Hands Look Young & Rejuvenated
Beauty

Women Of All Ages Say This Power Pair Makes Crepey Hands Look Young & Rejuvenated

Carleigh Ferrante

Add These 3 Steps To Your Routine To Actually Fend Off Crepey Skin
Beauty

Add These 3 Steps To Your Routine To Actually Fend Off Crepey Skin

Hannah Frye

A Genius Way To Use Christmas Tree Needles Before You Toss It
Home

A Genius Way To Use Christmas Tree Needles Before You Toss It

Kami McBride

This Overnight Treatment Visibly Calms Redness & Fades Breakouts In Just One Use
Beauty

This Overnight Treatment Visibly Calms Redness & Fades Breakouts In Just One Use

Carleigh Ferrante

Wake Up Puffy? I’ve Tried So Many Remedies But This Is The First That Worked
Beauty

Wake Up Puffy? I’ve Tried So Many Remedies But This Is The First That Worked

Carleigh Ferrante

Want Brighter, Firmer Skin? 3 Changes To Make To Your Skin Care Routine
Beauty

Want Brighter, Firmer Skin? 3 Changes To Make To Your Skin Care Routine

Hannah Frye

Women Of All Ages Say This Power Pair Makes Crepey Hands Look Young & Rejuvenated
Beauty

Women Of All Ages Say This Power Pair Makes Crepey Hands Look Young & Rejuvenated

Carleigh Ferrante

Add These 3 Steps To Your Routine To Actually Fend Off Crepey Skin
Beauty

Add These 3 Steps To Your Routine To Actually Fend Off Crepey Skin

Hannah Frye

A Genius Way To Use Christmas Tree Needles Before You Toss It
Home

A Genius Way To Use Christmas Tree Needles Before You Toss It

Kami McBride

This Overnight Treatment Visibly Calms Redness & Fades Breakouts In Just One Use
Beauty

This Overnight Treatment Visibly Calms Redness & Fades Breakouts In Just One Use

Carleigh Ferrante

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

18 Prebiotic-Rich Foods For A Gut-Friendly DietSoul Connection: 12 Types Of Soul Mates & How To Recognize Them10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce InflammationWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?15 Signs Of A Narcissist: Traits Behaviors & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.