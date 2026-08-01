The Daily Habit That May Be One Of The Best Ways To Protect Your Heart
Heart failure affects more than 14 million people in Europe, with around 2.5 million new cases diagnosed every year. But the number that often gets overlooked is how many of those cases were preventable.
A major scientific statement from the European Society of Cardiology took a comprehensive look at the risk factors driving heart failure and the takeaway is clear: the everyday habits that protect your heart carry more weight than most people realize, and the time to act is earlier than you'd think.
Experts recently updated the definition of heart failure, with metabolic and kidney conditions now recognized as key drivers.
Blood pressure is the most powerful lever you have
Of all the things you can do to protect your heart, keeping your blood pressure in a healthy range is one of the most important. High blood pressure is one of the biggest preventable causes of heart disease and related deaths.
Research shows that even a small increase in blood pressure can make a big difference. For every 5-point increase in your blood pressure reading (for example, going from 120 to 125), the risk of heart failure increases by 28%.
On the flip side, one major clinical trial found that people who lowered their blood pressure to below 120 had a 38% lower risk of heart failure. Your doctor can help you determine what blood pressure target is safest and most appropriate for you, especially if you're older or have other health conditions.
Healthy habits can go a long way toward lowering blood pressure. Regular exercise, eating less sodium (salt), limiting alcohol, managing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight can all help.
And after age 40, getting your blood pressure checked regularly is one of the simplest ways to stay on top of your heart health.
Walking more than you think you need to
The 10,000-steps goal has become cultural shorthand for "enough movement", but the research tells a different story.
Cardiovascular risk starts dropping when daily step count increases from just 2,000 to 2,735 steps per day, with an optimal dose around 7,126 steps per day.
Getting from 2,000 to 5,000 steps delivers more cardiovascular benefit per step than going from 8,000 to 10,000.
The practical shift: spend less time sitting. Stand up every hour, walk to lunch, take calls on foot.
Blood sugar & kidney health are an underrated duo
Two of the most overlooked heart failure risk factors are blood sugar and kidney health, and they're closely connected.
People with type 2 diabetes have a meaningfully elevated relative risk of developing heart failure, with increased risk appearing even within the prediabetic blood glucose range—before a formal diagnosis.
You don't need a diabetes diagnosis for blood sugar to be a concern. The habits that stabilize it are the same ones that protect the heart, like eating fewer ultra-processed foods, prioritizing fiber and whole foods, staying active, and maintaining a healthy weight.
Kidney health deserves equal attention. Managing blood pressure and keeping blood sugar in check are both directly protective for kidney function and, by extension, for the heart.
Sleep & stress: Risk factors that get overlooked
Poor sleep and chronic stress may not get as much attention as blood pressure or diet, but both can increase your risk of heart failure.
One major sleep concern is obstructive sleep apnea, a condition that causes your breathing to repeatedly stop and start while you sleep.
In this study, men with severe sleep apnea were more likely to develop heart failure than those without the condition, though researchers didn't see the same link in women. If you snore loudly, wake up feeling exhausted, or suspect you have sleep apnea, it's worth talking to your doctor about getting screened.
Stress is another important factor. While it's impossible to eliminate stress completely, learning how to manage it can make a real difference. Regular exercise is one of the best tools because it not only supports heart health directly but also helps reduce stress at the same time.
The takeaway
The habits that protect against heart failure aren't dramatic—they're the ones that compound over time.
Blood pressure, movement, blood sugar, kidney health, and sleep are all modifiable, and the longevity research consistently points to the same levers.