Experts Just Updated The Definition Of Heart Failure — Here Are The 5 Biggest Changes

Heart failure does not mean the heart has stopped working. It means the heart is not pumping blood as efficiently as it should, leaving the body without the oxygen and nutrients it needs to function well. It is a chronic condition that tends to develop gradually, often as a downstream consequence of other health issues like high blood pressure, obesity, or Type 2 diabetes. Symptoms can include shortness of breath, fatigue, and fluid buildup in the legs or lungs. Because those symptoms overlap with so many other conditions, heart failure is frequently missed or diagnosed late.